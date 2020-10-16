Live
18
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Republican Senator Sasse rips Trump over COVID-19, foreign policy

Ben Sasse, a conservative senator from Nebraska, is seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska had some harsh words about Donald Trump [Patrick Semansky/AP via Pool]
Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska had some harsh words about Donald Trump [Patrick Semansky/AP via Pool]
16 Oct 2020

Republican US Senator Ben Sasse told Nebraska constituents in a telephone town hall meeting that President Donald Trump has “flirted with white supremacists”, mocks Christian evangelicals in private, and “kisses dictators’ butts”.

Sasse, who is running for a second term representing the reliably Republican state, made the comments in response to a question about why he has been willing to publicly criticise a president of his own party. He also criticised Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said his family has treated the presidency “like a business opportunity”.

The comments were first reported by the Washington Examiner after it obtained an audio recording of the senator’s comments, which has been posted on YouTube. Sasse’s spokesman James Wegmann said the call occurred on Wednesday.

Two other Nebraska Republicans, US Representative Dan Bacon and state Republican executive director Ryan Hamilton, told the Omaha World-Herald that they disagree with Sasse’s characterisations of the president.

“Senator Sasse is entitled to his own opinion,” US Representative Adrian Smith, another Nebraska Republican, said in a statement. “I appreciate what President Trump has accomplished for our country and will continue to work with him on efforts which help Nebraska.”

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh declined to comment on Sasse’s comments, the World-Herald said.

Sasse has positioned himself as a conservative willing to criticise Trump, and he is seen as a potential presidential candidate for 2024. His comments on Wednesday were in response to a caller who asked about his relationship with the president, adding, “Why do you have to criticise him so much?” Trump carried Nebraska by 25 percentage points in 2016.

The senator said he has worked hard to have a good relationship with Trump and prays for the president regularly “at the breakfast table in our house”. He praised Trump’s judicial appointments.

But he said he has had disagreements with Trump that do not involve “mere policy issues”, adding, “I’m not at all apologetic for having fought for my values against his in places where I think his are deficient, not just for a Republican, but for an American.”

Sasse began his list with “the way he kisses dictators’ butts”, and said Trump “hasn’t lifted a finger” on behalf of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“I mean, he and I have a very different foreign policy,” Sasse said. “It isn’t just that he fails to lead our allies. It’s that we — the United States — regularly sells out our allies under his leadership.”

Sasse said he criticises Trump for how he treats women and because he “spends like a drunken sailor”, saying he criticised Democratic President Barack Obama over spending.

“He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors,” Sasse said. “At the beginning of the COVID crisis, he refused to treat it seriously. For months, he treated it like a news cycle-by-news cycle PR crisis rather than a multiyear public health challenge, which is what it is.”

Source : AP
More from News

Czech police detain 20 in football corruption probe

Local media (pictured) said those detained included Berbr, a controversial deputy chairman of the Czech Football Association [Michal Cizek/AFP]

Turkey tests Russian-made S-400 defence system: Reports

Turkey signed the S-400 deal with Russia in 2017 [File: AFP]

Twitter CEO: Blocking links to NY Post Biden story was ‘wrong’

'Straight blocking of URLs was wrong,' Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted on Friday after the social media giant's handling of a story critical of Biden's son prompted cries of censorship from conservatives [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]

Pfizer may seek US green light to use COVID vaccine in late Nov

Pfizer said that it may say if its vaccine is effective as soon as this month, based on its 40,000-person clinical trial but that it also needs safety data that will not be available until November at the earliest [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi foreign minister hints at resolving Qatar blockade

Prince Faisal bin Farhan's remarks came during a virtual discussion hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Sirens, shelling and shelters in Stepanakert

At least 31 Armenians have died in less than a month of fighting, along with dozens of Azerbaijanis and hundreds of soldiers [David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo/Handout via Reuters]

What is QAnon, the conspiracy theory spreading throughout the US

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a QAnon shirt after participating in a caravan convoy circuit in Adairsville, Georgia [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Sold, whipped and raped: A Yazidi woman remembers ISIL captivity

Layla hopes that by sharing her story, she can help other women in a similar position [Salah Hassan Baban/Al Jazeera]