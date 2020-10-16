Al Jazeera asks the same key questions about the presidential election to voters across the United States.

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling for the presidency in a sharply divided United States.

Trump has been focusing on “law and order”, while Biden has been trying to strike a conciliatory note. The Black Lives Matter movement and whether Trump will release his taxes are among the many issues Americans will consider when choosing their president.

As the hotly contested election approaches, Al Jazeera has been speaking to voters across the US, asking nine questions to understand who they are supporting and why.

Jolene Jones

American Voter Jolene Jones [Courtesy of Jolene Jones] Age: 58

Occupation: Voting Coordinator

Residence: Minnesota

Voted in 2016: Hillary Clinton

Will vote in 2020: Joe Biden

Top Election Issue: Sovereignty

Will you vote why/ why not?

“Yes, I will be voting. And I am voting because I know my vote matters. I know my vote is my voice. ”

What is your number one issue?

“My number one issue is sovereignty. Making sure that our people’s sovereignty is still being honoured by the United States, making sure our water, our hunting and fishing rights are still being honoured, that my number one priority is making sure my babies have a better life. My grandbabies have a world that has trees, has flowers, has bees, has clean water. All of them are my priorities.”

Who will you vote for?

“I will be voting for Biden.”

Is there a main reason you chose your candidate?

“I chose my candidate because he supports the issues I support. He supports clean water. He supports the environment. He listens to scientists. He listens to people talking about global warming and all of that and he believes they should honour the treaties they have made with our people. That’s why.”

Are you happy with the state of the country?

“No, I live in Minneapolis. You know, we were the ones who have a lot of riots here, too, and we’ve had a lot of smack talked about us by the current administration. The city of Minneapolis. So, no, I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with the racism that is supported by this administration.”

What would you like to see change?

“Everything! [laughs] No, I’d like to see a president that works better with the states. I’d like to see a president who wants to unite the people and not divide us. I’d like to see a president who actually cares.”

Do you think the election will change anything?

“I think this election has the potential to change everything. I think I have high hopes for the changes to come that. We’ll be able to come together again as a country, you know, we’ll be able to talk about issues without violence, without slurs, and without people telling people ‘to stand by’. Never in history, since I’ve been voting, have I ever felt threatened about what’s going to happen after an election.”

What’s your biggest concern for the US?

“My biggest concern is, is the violence between the citizens due to racism, due to economics, due to lies. You know, due to just voting, I think then that’s what it is for me right now.”

Is there anything we haven’t asked about the election that you would like to say?

“I think people who don’t want to vote- I think people who are disappointed in their selections need to look at the issues. Look at who supports clean water, who supports the climate, who supports, uniting us. Who supports you and your issues? Your vote matters.”