Twitter experiencing global service outage: Report

Twitter is experiencing a global service outage, US tech site The Verge reported Thursday. The social media platform, headquartered in San Francisco, went down around 5:30 p.m. Eastern standard time, with the last searchable tweet appearing around 5:40 p.m., according to The Verge.

Further information as to the cause of the outage was not immediately available.

The outage comes just before both US presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, are scheduled to hold rival town halls on American television networks in the final weeks of the 2020 election campaign.

Twitter also made news this week for restricting access to a story published in the New York Post about the alleged business dealings of Biden’s son, which has since been criticised for its accuracy.

