Live
19
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Kamala Harris’s staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Harris had no contact with the staffer, but is postponing her in-person campaign schedule until Monday.

Kamala Harris has not been in close contact with those infected 'as defined by the CDC' her campaign said [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]
Kamala Harris has not been in close contact with those infected 'as defined by the CDC' her campaign said [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]
15 Oct 2020

A staffer for Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Joe Biden campaign said, adding that neither Biden nor Harris had close contact with her before their positive tests.

In addition to Liz Allen, Harris’s communication director, a non-staff flight crew member involved with the campaign, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

“Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time. She will return to in-person campaigning on Monday, October 19th.”

Harris had been scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina and to Ohio on Friday.

The two individuals who tested positive did fly with Harris on October 8, the day Harris and Biden spent several hours together in Arizona through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Arizona, October 8, 2020. [Carolyn Kaster/AP]
They were masked in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then. Harris has had two tests since October 8, most recently Wednesday, O’Malley Dillon said. Biden’s last announced negative test was Tuesday.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

EU, UK sanction top Russian officials over Navalny ‘poisoning’

Alexey Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite hospital two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on August 20 [Courtesy: Navalny/Instagram]

Convoy attack kills 14 in southwestern Pakistan

Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning: US election live news

Kamala Harris has suspended in-person campaign activities through Sunday, with 19 days until election day [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

US stocks down as stimulus talks stall, second wave creeps in

Wall Street's main indexes took a tumble at the opening in New York on Thursday as hopes for Congress passing a stimulus package wane [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Most Read

Hours after truce agreed, children became orphans in Azerbaijan

Sevil Aliyeva, 16, carries the portraits of her parents Anar Aliyev and Nurchin Aliyeva who were killed in the Ganja attack as her brother Huseyin Aliyev, 8, cries on the shoulders of a relative during their funeral ceremony in the city of Shamkir, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Armenia, Azerbaijan battle an online war over Nagorno-Karabakh

The resumption of the decades-old conflict triggered a full-blown information war [Al Jazeera]

Cypriot parliament speaker quits after passport scheme scandal

China says US undermines peace after ship sails through strait

The USS Barry travels through the Taiwan Strait [Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Molly M Crawford/US Navy handout]