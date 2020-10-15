Live
News|Investigation

Cypriot parliament speaker quits after passport scheme scandal

Demetris Syllouris was one of two politicians implicated in Al Jazeera’s investigation into a passports-for-sale scheme.

By 
Al Jazeera Investigative Unit
15 Oct 2020

Demetris Syllouris, the Cypriot parliament speaker, has announced he will resign after he was implicated in a scheme to sell passports to criminals through the country’s citizenship through investment programme.

Syllouris was filmed as part of Al Jazeera’s The Cyprus Papers Undercover, an investigation which revealed how criminals were able to obtain Cypriot passports, granting them access to the EU and its internal markets.

His resignation follows Christakis Giovanis, also known in Cyprus as Giovani, who quit on Tuesday, hours after Cyprus announced it would abolish its controversial citizenship-through-investment scheme.

In the film, Syllouris, Giovanis, lawyer Andreas Pittadjis and real estate developers Tony and Denise Kay told an undercover Al Jazeera operative who pretended to represent a convicted Chinese businessman that, if enough money was invested, the businessman would be able to get a passport.

However, under Cypriot law, anyone who is convicted of a crime would be disqualified f from obtaining a passport.

Syllouris and Giovani said they would do everything in their power to help, with Syllouris saying: “You can tell him that he will have, without mentioning my name or anybody else’s, full support from Cyprus. At any level – political, economic, social, everything – ok.”

After abolishing the citizenship through investment scheme, which provided Cyprus $8bn since its start in 2013, the country’s attorney general announced an investigation into the scheme and possible criminal conduct

Weeks earlier, Al Jazeera released The Cyprus Papers, a cache of almost 1,400 documents showing Cyprus had granted passports to criminals convicted in their home countries and people wanted by Interpol in the previous years.

Calls for resignation

The resignation comes the morning after protesters gathered in front of the parliament building in Nicosia, calling for Syllouris’s removal from office and an official investigation into the citizenship through investment programme.

Initially, Syllouris said he would abstain from his duties starting October 19, but the protests as well pressure from within his own party and from the opposition grew on Wednesday.

There was also pressure from outside the country, mainly from the European Union, which has been critical of Cyprus and other EU countries with similar schemes for years.

After Al Jazeera’s revelations on Monday, the European Commission said in a statement it had watched the revelations in disbelief.

“President [Ursula] von der Leyen was clear when saying that European values are not for sale,” the Commission said.

“The Commission has frequently raised its serious concerns about investor citizenship schemes, also directly with the Cypriot authorities. The Commission is currently looking at compliance with EU law of the Cypriot scheme in view of possible infringement proceedings.

“We are aware of the latest declarations of the government and expect the Cypriot competent authorities to thoroughly look into this case.”

 

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

UN envoy says ex-FARC fighters in Colombia being killed

A supporter of the Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC) holds a paper dove with the name of a dead former rebel during a vigil in memory of former FARC fighters [File: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

Australia police drop probe into Afghan ‘war crimes’ reporting

The decision came more than three years after the ABC published the so-called 'Afghan files' [File: Andrew Mearse/Pool/AP)

Who is Kyrgyzstan’s new prime minister, Sadyr Japarov?

Kyrgyz acting prime minister Sadyr Japarov holds a press conference at the Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek on October 10, 2020 [Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP]

Somali soldiers killed in al-Shabab attack near Mogadishu

Somalia has faced near-continuous conflict for almost 30 years, while the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu has been fighting al-Shabab since 2008 [File: Mohamed Sheikh Nor/AP]
Most Read

Thailand bans mass gatherings under emergency decree

Thailand has declared a state of emergency in an effort to stamp out months-long anti-government protests [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]

China says US undermines peace after ship sails through strait

The USS Barry travels through the Taiwan Strait [Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Molly M Crawford/US Navy handout]

US appoints Tibet coordinator amid tensions with China

Human rights activists say Beijing suppresses local culture, the Buddhist religion and minorities in Tibet [File: He Penglei/CNS via Reuters]

Why Sri Lanka jailed a Muslim lawyer without charge for 6 months

The Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists, the EU and UN Human Rights Core Group on Sri Lanka have expressed their concerns on the arbitrary arrest and detention of Hizbullah [Photo courtesy: Family]