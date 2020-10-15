Cypriot parliament speaker quits after passport scheme scandal

Demetris Syllouris was one of two politicians implicated in Al Jazeera’s investigation into a passports-for-sale scheme.

Demetris Syllouris, the Cypriot parliament speaker, has announced he will resign after he was implicated in a scheme to sell passports to criminals through the country’s citizenship through investment programme.

Syllouris was filmed as part of Al Jazeera’s The Cyprus Papers Undercover, an investigation which revealed how criminals were able to obtain Cypriot passports, granting them access to the EU and its internal markets.

His resignation follows Christakis Giovanis, also known in Cyprus as Giovani, who quit on Tuesday, hours after Cyprus announced it would abolish its controversial citizenship-through-investment scheme.

In the film, Syllouris, Giovanis, lawyer Andreas Pittadjis and real estate developers Tony and Denise Kay told an undercover Al Jazeera operative who pretended to represent a convicted Chinese businessman that, if enough money was invested, the businessman would be able to get a passport.

However, under Cypriot law, anyone who is convicted of a crime would be disqualified f from obtaining a passport.

Syllouris and Giovani said they would do everything in their power to help, with Syllouris saying: “You can tell him that he will have, without mentioning my name or anybody else’s, full support from Cyprus. At any level – political, economic, social, everything – ok.”

After abolishing the citizenship through investment scheme, which provided Cyprus $8bn since its start in 2013, the country’s attorney general announced an investigation into the scheme and possible criminal conduct

Weeks earlier, Al Jazeera released The Cyprus Papers, a cache of almost 1,400 documents showing Cyprus had granted passports to criminals convicted in their home countries and people wanted by Interpol in the previous years.

Calls for resignation

The resignation comes the morning after protesters gathered in front of the parliament building in Nicosia, calling for Syllouris’s removal from office and an official investigation into the citizenship through investment programme.

Initially, Syllouris said he would abstain from his duties starting October 19, but the protests as well pressure from within his own party and from the opposition grew on Wednesday.

There was also pressure from outside the country, mainly from the European Union, which has been critical of Cyprus and other EU countries with similar schemes for years.

After Al Jazeera’s revelations on Monday, the European Commission said in a statement it had watched the revelations in disbelief.

“President [Ursula] von der Leyen was clear when saying that European values are not for sale,” the Commission said.

“The Commission has frequently raised its serious concerns about investor citizenship schemes, also directly with the Cypriot authorities. The Commission is currently looking at compliance with EU law of the Cypriot scheme in view of possible infringement proceedings.

“We are aware of the latest declarations of the government and expect the Cypriot competent authorities to thoroughly look into this case.”