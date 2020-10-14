Live
20
Days until election day
News|Financial Markets

US stocks edge higher despite stimulus stalemate, vaccine delays

Dimming prospects for a new stimulus package before the United States election continue to weigh on stocks.

Stalled stimulus talks and setbacks on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments continue to hamper sentiment on Wall Street [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]
Stalled stimulus talks and setbacks on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments continue to hamper sentiment on Wall Street [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]
By 
Radmilla Suleymanova
14 Oct 2020

The main stock indexes in the United States were holding to the plus side on Wednesday after partisan tensions between the White House and Democrats in Congress continued to impede the passage of a new round of coronavirus relief aid, and after another setback on the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine dragged markets lower on Tuesday,

In mid-morning trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 72 points or a quarter of a percentage point at 28.752.30.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports – was up 0.17 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.16 percent.

A compromise deal between the White House, Republicans and Democrats in Congress on another round of pandemic relief aid is proving elusive and the prospects for bipartisan deal being passed before the November 3 election are dimming.

With the political climate growing ever more acrimonious as election day nears, Senate Republicans also appear to be out of lockstep with Trump.

After pulling the plug on stimulus talks last week – only to do an about-face within hours and restart them – Trump tweeted on Tuesday: “STIMULUS! “Go big or go home!!!”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Republican-led Senate would vote next week on a $500bn coronavirus aid bill, which Democrats already have rejected.

Investors, meanwhile, are warming up to the idea of a possible “blue wave” as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains his lead in national polls.

Biden has promised to spend trillions on green energy infrastructure if he wins the election and to fight trade spats through established multilateral bodies like the World Trade Organization – which Wall Street believes could eliminate some of the uncertainty that has resulted from the Trump administration’s trade wars.

The AMC theatre is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Burbank, California, the United States [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]
The coronavirus pandemic continues to cloud the outlook, as investors fret over the latest setbacks in the quests for a vaccine and effective treatments.

On Tuesday, Eli Lilly said it was pausing enrollment in its COVID-19 antibody treatment clinical trial due to safety concerns. The news followed in the wake of Johnson & Johnson’s announcement that it had paused clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate because a study participant developed an unexplained illness.

Quarterly Earnings

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc opened higher on Tuesday, but slipped into negative territory by mid-morning trading in New York after the bank reported that its third-quarter profits increased 94 percent thanks to a stellar performance for its trading business.

Bank of America Corp shares were down 3.83 percent and Wells Fargo & Co shares were down 4.3 percent after reports of a slump in third-quarter profits.

Shares of Apple were up 0.77 percent after the company launched its next-generation iPhone 12 on Tuesday.

And shares of Concho Resources Inc surged 12.85 percent after Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the shale oil and gas producer is in talks to be acquired by rival ConocoPhillips.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Beirut’s migrant workers persist in the shadow of the blast

Tsigereda, a 25-year-old Ethiopian, has become a leader for migrants suffering from exploitation and abuse at the hands of their employers. 'Do you know how many girls are committing suicide? Imagine.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]

In Pictures: Tensions high in Thailand as protests continue

A protester looks on during an anti-government protest at the democracy monument in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Pro-democracy protesters took part in a rally against the royalist elite and the military-backed government calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, and the rewrite of the new charter the monarchy reformed under the constitution. [Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE]

Pakistan NSA says ready to talk to India if Kashmiris included

Yusuf said there was a need for Kashmir dispute and the issues around 'terrorism' to be on the agenda for talks with India [File: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP]

Uganda police raid Bobi Wine’s campaign headquarters

Bobi Wine is seeking Uganda's presidency in elections set for early 2021 [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
Most Read

Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters: Nagorno-Karabakh live news

Turkish people walk past a billboard in support of Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]

Ladakh Buddhists who hailed India’s Kashmir move not so sure now

Buddhist prayer flags fly at Namgyal Tsemo Monastery above the town of Leh in Ladakh [Cathal McNaughton/Reuters]

What’s in a photo? A lot for Lebanon as talks with Israel begin

An activist stands on the road leading to the Rosh Hanikra border crossing with Lebanon, in northern Israel [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia fails in bid for seat on UN Human Rights Council

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, attends the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in 2018 [Alejandro Pagni/AFP]