Live
News

Uganda police raid Bobi Wine’s campaign headquarters

Pop star-turned politician says the security forces took away documents and other ‘valuable’ items.

Bobi Wine is seeking Uganda's presidency in elections set for early 2021 [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
Bobi Wine is seeking Uganda's presidency in elections set for early 2021 [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
14 Oct 2020

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has said police and military officers raided the campaign headquarters of his newly formed party, decrying what he described as the securities agencies’ “stinking” partnership with the establishment in the lead-up to general elections set for 2021.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the pop star-turned-politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, said the security personnel had taken away documents and other unnamed items.

“The military and police just raided our head office in Kamwokya,” he said, referring to an area in the capital, Kampala.

“They have broken into offices and taken away valuable documents and other items. Some comrades have been injured. The partisanship of security agencies ahead of the election is stinking,” he said.

 

Bobi Wine was meeting other leaders of his National Unity Platform party when the police swooped in and cordoned off the area, according to party official David Lewis Rubongoya.

Rubongoya, who was at the scene, told The Associated Press news agency that the security officers confiscated items such as security cameras and supplies of red berets that are symbols of Wine’s popular campaign.

“They have taken away everything,” he said.

There was no immediate comment by the security agencies.

Bobi Wine, who has been arrested several times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many young Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire. Since he expressed his presidential ambition, police and the military have repeatedly dispersed his rallies and beaten and detained his supporters.

Museveni, 76, has ruled Uganda since taking power by force in 1986. Critics accuse him of relying on the armed forces to stay in power. He is able to seek another term after the legislature voted to remove constitutional age limits on the presidency.

Museveni accuses Bobi Wine of encouraging young people to riot and has charged that people associated with him are “a misguided group being used by some foreigners to destabilise” Uganda.

Bobi Wine aims to end Museveni’s 34 years at the top of the East Africa country, which has made him Africa’s third-longest-ruling president.

His youthful age and music have earned him a large following in the relatively young country of 42 million, rattling the ruling National Resistance Movement party and drawing a security crackdown on his supporters.

More from News

US business owners of colour rebuild with resilience after unrest

MIGIZI, a non-profit focusing on helping Native American youth with educational achievement and work experience, was damaged in the protests following George Floyd's killing [Courtesy: Kelly Drummer]

What’s in a photo? A lot for Lebanon as talks with Israel begin

An activist stands on the road leading to the Rosh Hanikra border crossing with Lebanon, in northern Israel [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Senate again questions Supreme Court nominee: US election news

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens during the third day of her confirmation hearing before the United States Senate Judiciary Committee [Susan Walsh/The Associated Press]

Muslim American votes may carry outsize weight in US election

The estimated 3.45 million Muslims in the US - only about one percent of the total population - but their concentrations in key swing and battleground states, could make their vote especially impactful [File: Jeff Kowalsky/Reuters]
Most Read

Ladakh Buddhists who hailed India’s Kashmir move not so sure now

Buddhist prayer flags fly at Namgyal Tsemo Monastery above the town of Leh in Ladakh [Cathal McNaughton/Reuters]

Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters: Nagorno-Karabakh live news

Turkish people walk past a billboard in support of Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]

Many dead as record rains lash India’s Hyderabad and nearby areas

Residents stand on a pavement looking at a flooded street following heavy rains in Hyderabad [Noah Seelam/AFP] (AFP)

Greek neo-Nazi chief sentenced to 13 years in prison

Golden Dawn leader Nikos Mihaloliakos was given a 13-year jail sentence for his role in running a criminal organisation [File: Angelos Tzortzinis]