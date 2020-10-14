Live
20
Days until election day
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Trump’s son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, reveals Melania

First lady says 14-year-old Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms.

Melania Trump says her symptoms were 'minimal' and that she hoped to resume her duties as first lady soon [File: Evan Vucci/ AP Photo]
Melania Trump says her symptoms were 'minimal' and that she hoped to resume her duties as first lady soon [File: Evan Vucci/ AP Photo]
14 Oct 2020

President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump has said.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Melania Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. She said she and Barron had since tested negative for the virus.

“Barron’s fine,” the president told reporters as he departed the White House for a campaign trip to Iowa.

Melania Trump said her symptoms were “minimal” and that she hoped to resume her duties as first lady “as soon as I can”.

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” she said.

“I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.”

Melania Trump said she was ‘glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together’ [File: Susan Walsh/ AP Photo]
President Trump has called his bout with COVID-19 a “blessing in disguise.” He spent three nights in a military hospital after announcing on October 2 that he and Melania had tested positive.

To treat the virus, he received an experimental dual-antibody therapy developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral remdesivir, as well as the steroid dexamethasone.

“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together,” Melania Trump said.

Mrs Trump did not explain why Barron’s positive diagnosis was not made public earlier, but she has fiercely protected the ninth-grader’s privacy.

COVID-19 has killed more than 216,000 people in the US and infected more than 7.9 million people, according to the latest count from Johns Hopkins University.

Most coronavirus patients suffer mild to moderate symptoms and recover quickly, typically anywhere from two to six weeks, according to the World Health Organization, though older, sicker patients tend to take longer to get well.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Police gave no warning in Antifa activist shooting: Witnesses

Investigators examine the scene in Lacey, Washington, where law enforcement officers shot and killed Michael Reinoehl [File: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]

US appoints Tibet coordinator amid tensions with China

Human rights activists say Beijing suppresses local culture, the Buddhist religion and minorities in Tibet [File: He Penglei/CNS via Reuters]

G20 agrees to additional 6-month debt suspension for poor nations

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said global economic activity suffered an unprecedented drop when 85 percent of the global economy was in lockdown for weeks [File: Jens Meyer/AP Photo]

Guatemala to verify report on US agents ‘unauthorised’ operation

In this file photo from January, Honduran migrants travelling in a caravan headed towards the US standing while police block the road at the border between Honduras and Guatemala in Agua Caliente, Guatemala [Fabricio Alonso/Reuters]
Most Read

White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a second 911 call

Cooper was charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in Central Park in New York City, the United States [File: Christian Cooper via AP Photo]

What’s in a photo? A lot for Lebanon as talks with Israel begin

An activist stands on the road leading to the Rosh Hanikra border crossing with Lebanon, in northern Israel [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Ladakh Buddhists who hailed India’s Kashmir move not so sure now

Buddhist prayer flags fly at Namgyal Tsemo Monastery above the town of Leh in Ladakh [Cathal McNaughton/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia fails in bid for seat on UN Human Rights Council

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, attends the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in 2018 [Alejandro Pagni/AFP]