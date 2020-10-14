Several dead in house collapse amid record rain in southern India

At least eight people, including an infant, killed as rains and floods break a 20-year record in Hyderabad city.

A house has collapsed in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad in Telangana state amid record rains and heavy flooding, killing at least eight people, police said.

Four other people were hospitalised after a farmhouse’s boundary wall fell on neighbouring houses, which collapsed amid torrential rain, said police officer Gaja Bhopal Rao on Wednesday.

Indian media reports said the dead included a two-month-old infant.

Residents help an elderly man make his way on a flooded street following heavy rains in Hyderabad [Noah Seelam/AFP] The house was in a hilly area of the city where the soil had loosened due to more than 25 centimetres (9.8 inches) of rain falling in the past 24 hours, said the city’s police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The current downpour in Hyderabad, caused by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, broke a record set 20 years ago. It caused flooding in low-lying areas of the city, and authorities had to evacuate people by boats.

Telangana: Streets are waterlogged in the Tolichowki area of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YaUb5bdChi — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Twelve people have died in Telangana state in the last 48 hours following incessant rains, NDTV network reported on Wednesday.

At least 14 other districts of Telangana have also been affected, reports said.

More than 9.6 million people across South Asia have been affected by severe floods this year, with hundreds of thousands struggling to get food and medicine.

About 550 people have died in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, while millions have been displaced from their homes since the flooding began in June.