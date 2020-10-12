India’s Mumbai city hit by widespread power outage

Rare occurrence disrupts train services in the city of 20 million.

A grid failure has caused a widespread power outage in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, and surrounding areas, authorities said.

“Power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to grid failure,” the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) agency said on Twitter on Monday.

The rare occurrence disrupted train services in the city of 20 million. Mumbai’s intra-city and suburban trains are used by more than seven million commuters on normal days.

Maharashtra: Mumbai suburban train services disrupted due to power outage after grid failure; visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. A commuter says, "We are stuck here since 10:00 am". pic.twitter.com/K2V1M7DxCY — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

A senior railway official in Mumbai told local ANI news agency that trains on the city’s Harbour Line had resumed while they were trying to restore services on others.

The official added that long-distance trains from Mumbai had been rescheduled.

A government official in Mumbai said other power suppliers such as Adani Power Ltd and Tata Power had also been affected by the outage.

Tata Power said there was “simultaneous substation tripping” at 10:10 am (04:40 GMT), “causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply”.

The local municipal bodies announced helpline numbers for the residents to call in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, India’s two main stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, as well Mumbai’s international airport, said they were operating normally.