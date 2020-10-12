Live
News

India’s Mumbai city hit by widespread power outage

Rare occurrence disrupts train services in the city of 20 million.

Commuters wait on a railway platform after train services were interrupted during a power outage in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Commuters wait on a railway platform after train services were interrupted during a power outage in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
12 Oct 2020

A grid failure has caused a widespread power outage in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, and surrounding areas, authorities said.

“Power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to grid failure,” the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) agency said on Twitter on Monday.

The rare occurrence disrupted train services in the city of 20 million. Mumbai’s intra-city and suburban trains are used by more than seven million commuters on normal days.

A senior railway official in Mumbai told local ANI news agency that trains on the city’s Harbour Line had resumed while they were trying to restore services on others.

The official added that long-distance trains from Mumbai had been rescheduled.

A government official in Mumbai said other power suppliers such as Adani Power Ltd and Tata Power had also been affected by the outage.

Tata Power said there was “simultaneous substation tripping” at 10:10 am (04:40 GMT), “causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply”.

The local municipal bodies announced helpline numbers for the residents to call in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, India’s two main stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, as well Mumbai’s international airport, said they were operating normally.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Eleven dead after boat carrying refugees sinks off Tunisia

A police source said the boat carrying 27 migrants, all Africans, sank off the coast of the port city of Sfax [File: Arturo Rodriguez/AP]

UN urged to take action against Myanmar over civilian abuses

Myanmar's armed forces, also known as Tatmadaw, have been battling the Arakan Army, a rebel group seeking greater autonomy for the country's western region, including Rakhine and Chin states [File: Hein Htet/EPA]

Fauci says Trump campaign ad twists his words on COVID-19

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, frequently had to walk a fine line in attempting to clarify - or correct - President Trump's assertions about COVID-19 [File: Alex Brandon/AP]

Tajikistan president on course to win re-election: Early results

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's win will allow him to pass 30 years in power [File: Tajikistan Presidential Press Service/Anadolu]
Most Read

Coronavirus can survive for 28 days on some surfaces: Study

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can survive as long as 28 days on some surfaces, a study in Australia has found [NIAID- RML/National Institutes of Health Handout via EPA]

Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks

Azerbaijan and Armenia each accuse the other of violating a ceasefire that came into force on Saturday [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ushering in a new age of warfare

A military helicopter approaches a landing zone during a comprehensive joint military exercise of the air and land forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan on August 9, 2020 [Azerbaijan Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolou]

China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge

People in Qingdao will all be tested for COVID-19 after the emergence of a number of cases in the port city [File: China Daily via Reuters]