News|US Elections 2020

Fauci says Trump campaign ad twists his words on COVID-19

Top US government scientist says his comments in GOP ad were taken out of context and without permission.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, frequently had to walk a fine line in attempting to clarify - or correct - President Trump's assertions about COVID-19 [File: Alex Brandon/AP]
12 Oct 2020

US top government scientist Anthony Fauci said an advertisement aired by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was edited to make it seem like he endorsed the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-second campaign advertisement cites Trump’s personal experience with the virus – “President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America”, it says – before including a brief clip in which Fauci appears to praise the president’s response to the pandemic.

“I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more,” Fauci is shown as saying, creating the clear impression he is referring to Trump.

But a complete clip of Fauci’s comments, made during an interview in March with Fox News, shows the doctor saying: “I have been devoting almost full time on this. I’m down at the White House virtually every day with the task force. It’s every single day. So, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.”

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said in a statement sent to AFP news agency.

“The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials.”

Trump defended the clip, and his handling of pandemic, and rebutted the doctor’s criticism.

“They are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words. We have done a ‘phenomenal’ job, according to certain governors,” Trump said in a tweet.

As a leading member of the White House task force on the coronavirus, the 79-year-old doctor has frequently had to walk a fine line in attempting to clarify – or correct – Trump’s often incautious assertions about the disease or the treatments and vaccines being developed against COVID-19.

Fauci has at times aroused Trump’s ire, as when the president in April retweeted a message containing the hashtag #FireFauci – before publicly insisting the doctor was doing a great job.

Source : AFP
