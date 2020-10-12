Live
News

Americans Milgrom, Wilson win Nobel Prize for economics

Judges laud winners for ‘improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats’.

Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson [Nobel Media. Ill. Niklas Elmehed]
Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson [Nobel Media. Ill. Niklas Elmehed]
12 Oct 2020

Americans Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson have won the Nobel Prize for economics for “improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats”.

The winners were announced on Monday in Stockholm by Goran Hansson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

“The new auction formats are a beautiful example of how basic research can subsequently generate inventions that benefit society,” the academy said in a statement.

The award caps a week of Nobel prizes at a time when much of the world is experiencing the worst recession since World War II because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Technically known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the award was established in 1968 and is now widely considered one of the Nobel prizes.

Last year’s award went to two researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a third from Harvard University for their groundbreaking research into efforts to reduce global poverty.

Few economists could have predicted last autumn that the globe would come to a virtual standstill within months, as governments closed their borders, imposed lockdowns and ordered other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, triggering a sharp dip in business activity worldwide.

The prestigious award comes with a 10-million krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday’s prize for physics honoured breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool.

The literature prize was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Thursday for her “candid and uncompromising” work. The World Food Programme won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its effort to combat hunger worldwide.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Amnesty accuses Tanzania gov’t of stifling dissent ahead of polls

Far-right EU lawmaker in Greek court for Golden Dawn trial

European Parliament member Ioannis Lagos speaks during a court session on his sentencing in Athens [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Bangladesh approves death penalty for rape cases after protests

A woman protests in front of the Bangladesh parliament building over rising incidents of rape in the country [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Cyprus officials implicated in plan to sell passport to criminals

Most Read

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is ushering in a new age of warfare

A military helicopter approaches a landing zone during a comprehensive joint military exercise of the air and land forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan on August 9, 2020 [Azerbaijan Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolou]

Coronavirus can survive for 28 days on some surfaces: Study

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can survive as long as 28 days on some surfaces, a study in Australia has found [NIAID- RML/National Institutes of Health Handout via EPA]

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails: Live news

A man carries a chandelier away from the ruins at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Turkey moves ship to contested East Med waters, angering Greece

The two NATO members are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region [File:Murad Sezer/Reuters]