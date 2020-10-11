Azerbaijan says seven dead in overnight Armenian shelling: Live

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating ceasefire brokered by Russia.

At least seven people have been killed in overnight Armenian bombardment in Azerbaijan’s second city of Ganja, the Azeri defence ministry said, less than 24 hours after a ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory was agreed.

The Russia-brokered truce, put in place after marathon talks in Moscow between both sides, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead.

Both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the truce merely minutes after it came into effect.

This is Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the latest developments of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, October 11th

08:15 GMT – Karabakh leader says situation ‘calmer’ but truce fragile

The leader of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region said hostilities with Azerbaijan have reduced on the second day of the ceasefire, but that the truce was precarious.

“It seems that since this morning it is calmer, but that can change very quickly,” Arayik Harutyunyan told journalists in the regional capital Stepanakert.

08:00 GMT – No casualties in overnight shelling of Stepanakert

Overnight shelling in the administrative city of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, resulted in no casualties, with residents saying the second day of the ceasefire has been much quieter.

“The ceasefire [was] wobbling heavily overnight but is quieter it seems this morning,” said Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith, speaking from the Armenian town of Goris.

Residents of Stepanakert welcomed the truce, but warned against a temporary fixture.

“A ceasefire is certainly good, but the problem must be solved,” said Boris Grigoryan, a barber.

“You can’t have a ceasefire and several years later, a war again. A ceasefire must solve the problem that is our independence.”

07:40 GMT – Death toll expected to rise in Ganja, says Al Jazeera correspondent

The targeting of a building in Ganja has resulted in the injury of more than 40 people, including at least 10 children, Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu said.

Speaking from the site where seven people have been killed, Koseoglu said the search and rescue teams are digging through the rubble and are expecting to find more bodies.

“The impact of the explosion is very wide,” she said. “We heard from the officials that this is a ballistic missile that hit the area. The diameter of the explosion area from where the missile hit is more than 10 metres deep.”

Ganja and Mingachevir cities have no active artillery units deployed there. No single rocket or bullet was fired from this cities. Yet Armenian army targets them. And somehow they keep hitting only civilian targets. — Khadija Ismayilova (@Khadija_Ismayil) October 11, 2020

Koseoglu added that the Azeri industrial city of Mingecevir was also targeted by “two ballistic missiles around 4am local time”.

“The ceasefire seems to be totally violated and out of order. Citizens of Azerbaijan are not happy with the ceasefire because they have lost many civilians and military personnel in the conflict.”

06:30 GMT – Armenian shelling leaves seven dead: Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan said on Sunday that shelling by Armenian forces on the country’s second-largest city had left seven people dead, a day after a ceasefire between the two sides had been due to take effect.

A “new nightly missile attack by Armenian forces on (a) residential area of Ganja,” left seven dead and 33 wounded including children, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The defence ministry in the breakaway region said Armenian forces were respecting the ceasefire and in turn accused Azerbaijan of shelling civilian areas.

Reports of “Karabakh forces shelling Ganja is an absolute lie”, it added.