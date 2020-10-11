NZ’s PM Ardern touts success in tackling pandemic in poll push

Ardern’s Labour Party is expected to win October 17 polls with a wide lead over the conservative National Party.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday burnished her leadership credentials on the back of her successful response to the coronavirus pandemic at a campaign rally six days before the country’s election on October 17.

Polls show Ardern’s Labour Party is expected to win the election with a wide lead over the conservative National Party, and could form government in a coalition with the Greens and New Zealand First.

“While there was no playbook for COVID-19, we went hard and early and committed to a strategy of elimination which has meant that when we’ve had new cases, we’ve circled and stamped them out and opened up our economy faster than others,” Ardern told a campaign rally in the capital Wellington.

“I will always maintain that it has been and will continue to be the right thing to do.”

New Zealand, with 1,514 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and just 25 deaths in a population of five million, has been praised, along with South Korea and Taiwan, for its success in combating the novel coronavirus partly due to swift lockdown measures.

Ardern, 40, became the world’s youngest female leader in 2017 and holds huge appeal following her strong response to the pandemic and her handling of last year’s shooting by a white supremacist at two mosques in New Zealand’s worst mass murder.

She is running for re-election on a platform of boosting infrastructure spending, tackling the country’s chronic housing shortage, improving healthcare and achieving 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030.

Ardern’s closest competitor in the race is National Party’s Judith Collins, who has promised more jobs and fewer taxes if her party wins.

She has also warned against the possible coalition government between Labour and the Green Party, which she said would raise new taxes.

I met Phil and Ethan this morning and they were thrilled when they heard about National’s tax relief plan. They would spend it locally to stimulate New Zealand’s economy. Lovely to meet you both and everybody make sure to get out and vote Two Ticks Blue! pic.twitter.com/NiLu7ffWGQ — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) October 10, 2020

“This (the wealth tax) will strike fear in all New Zealanders who are working hard to create a better life for themselves and their family, particularly our older New Zealanders who will be hit hard by this new tax,” Collins was quoted as said.

Labour has denied it will go along with the Green Party’s proposal of a so-called “wealth tax”.