Live
News

India second country after US to reach 7 million COVID-19 cases

Health ministry data showed a rise of almost 75,000 new cases, as experts warn of complacency.

The virus initially hit major metropolises such as Mumbai and New Delhi, but has since spread across the country, including the remote Andaman and Nicobar islands [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
The virus initially hit major metropolises such as Mumbai and New Delhi, but has since spread across the country, including the remote Andaman and Nicobar islands [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
11 Oct 2020

India has now reported more than seven million coronavirus cases as it gets a step closer to overtaking the United States as the world’s most-infected country.

Health ministry data showed on Sunday that infections have risen by almost 75,000 to 7.05 million, second only to the US, which has recorded 7.67 million cases.

With the number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in.

Experts say that the true number of infections may be much higher, as testing rates in the vast country of 1.3 billion people – home to some of the world’s most crowded cities – are much lower than in many other countries.

This is borne out by a string of studies measuring antibodies to the virus among the Indian population that have indicated infection rates could be several times higher than officially recorded.

As of the Health Ministry’s latest bulletin, India’s death toll stands at 108,334, a lower number compared with the US – which has so far recorded more than 214,000 deaths – or other countries in Europe with high caseloads.

“We have been able to keep the curve rise slow, but I do agree that we have not been able to get it to move aggressively down. That’s related to our population density, diversity of our country and socioeconomic challenges in our country,” health expert Randeep Guleria told The Associated Press, referring to India’s burgeoning population.

However, some experts argue that India’s death toll may not be reliable because of poor reporting and health infrastructure and inadequate testing.

The rise in infections in India comes as the government continues to lift restrictions to boost an economy battered by a severe lockdown imposed in March.

Recently, the daily number of new cases in India has fallen from a peak of almost 100,000 in mid-September to about 60,000-70,000 [Arun Sankar/AFP]
On Thursday, cinemas are set to reopen – albeit at 50 percent capacity – and experts fear the upcoming festival season when large crowds gathering for public celebrations will exacerbate the situation.

Anticipating a fresh surge in cases, the government has issued strict guidelines and capped the number of revellers for the two main Hindu festivals of Dussehra on October 25 and Diwali next month.

‘Underlying anxiety’

The virus initially hit major metropolises such as Mumbai and New Delhi but has since spread across the country, including to the remote Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Recently, the daily number of new cases has fallen from a peak of almost 100,000 in mid-September to about 60,000 to 70,000.

But Preeti Kumar of the Delhi-based Public Health Foundation of India said it was too early to assume India has passed the peak.

“What the epidemic has taught us is caution. These declines are real but depend on many factors such as testing, type of testing, intervention efficacy etcetera,” Kumar told AFP news agency.

Many Indians are worried too.

Jayprakash Shukla, 66, a retired government official, said he was worried about cases going up “hugely and beyond control”.

“When I go out, I see many people without masks,” he told AFP. “Maybe they are fed up of wearing masks but if people don’t change their ways, it is going to be calamitous for our country.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Azerbaijan says seven dead in overnight Armenian shelling: Live

Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Many reported dead in Thailand bus-train collision

Early images by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the train tracks and people's belongings scattered [Bangpakong Rescue Foundation via AFP]

Tajikistan vote seen as easy win for strongman Emomali Rahmon

Rahmon faces four other candidates, all of whom are viewed as token opponents, in his bid for a fresh seven-year term [File: Handout via Reuters]

Deadly flooding displaces thousands across Mekong region

Soldiers pull a woman to safety from floodwaters in a village in Cambodia's western Battambang province on October 10, 2020, following heavy rains in the region [Photo by STR/AFP]
Most Read

‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped

Protesters in Lagos call for the scrapping of the controversial police unit [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump addressed supporters from a White House balcony on Saturday, his first public appearance since he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1 [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

The perils of ‘sharenting’: The parents who share too much

[Illustration by Jawahir Al Naimi/Al Jazeera]

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

A man in Terter looks out from his damaged home after the beginning of the ceasefire [Umit Bektas/Reuters]