Live
News|Weather

Storm-weary Louisiana assesses damage of Hurricane Delta

Delta, the second major hurricane to hit the US state’s southwest region in six weeks, made landfall late Friday.

Residents of the US state of Louisiana braced on Friday as Hurricane Delta made landfall [Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Residents of the US state of Louisiana braced on Friday as Hurricane Delta made landfall [Adrees Latif/Reuters]
10 Oct 2020

Heavy rain and strong winds continue to hit parts of the United States Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Saturday morning, as residents assess the damage hours after Hurricane Delta made landfall off the coast of the state of Louisiana.

The hurricane has been downgraded to a tropical depression over western Mississippi, the NHC said in a briefing note at around 10am local time (15:00 GMT), with winds of 55 kilometres per hour (35 miles per hour).

“There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect,” it said.

In neighbouring Louisiana, where many residents had evacuated their homes on Friday as the storm approached, people emerged on Saturday to assess the damage.

Delta was the second major hurricane to hit the state’s southwest region in six weeks, after Hurricane Laura struck in August, leaving more than a dozen people dead and causing damage estimated at a cost of several billion dollars.

“We’re picking up the pieces, but we have quite a road ahead of us,” Nic Hunter, the mayor of Lake Charles, a city of 75,000 people in Louisiana’s southwest region, told CNN on Saturday.

He said Delta’s passage so soon after Laura felt like “a double whammy”.

“It’s adding insult to injury,” he told the US news channel.

Local television station WAFB-9, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported about 300,000 people were without electricity on Saturday morning due to the storm.

The station said photos of crushed cars and damaged homes were widespread, as well.

Delta was the second major hurricane to hit southwest Louisiana in six weeks after Hurricane Laura struck in August [Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Delta was packing 160km/h (100mph) winds when it made landfall on Friday evening, classifying it as a Category 2 storm.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who this week declared a state of emergency as the hurricane approached, is expected to hold a news conference on Saturday, WAFB-9 reported, to provide an update on the situation.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House October 5 after being hospialised for COVID-19, is pushing to get back to campaigning. [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

Kyrgyz president strengthens hold on power as new PM named

Traffic police officers and members of Kyrgyz armed forces stand guard in the street after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital and ordered troops to be deployed there, in Bishkek [Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]

Germany tightens COVID-19 restrictions as numbers surge in Europe

Police controls IDs and guest lists due to restrictions against the spread of the COVID-19 in Hamburg, Germany [Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped

Protesters in Lagos call for the scrapping of the controversial police unit [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]
Most Read

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

A man in Terter looks out from his damaged home after the beginning of the ceasefire [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

What is QAnon, the conspiracy theory spreading throughout the US

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a QAnon shirt after participating in a caravan convoy circuit in Adairsville, Georgia [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Fauci calls White House event a coronavirus ‘superspreader’

About 30 people contracted the novel coronavirus following the White House event at the Rose Garden [Alex Brandon/AP]

North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses

North Korea is marking the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party and often uses significant anniversaries to showcase its military advances [File: Sue-Lin Wong/Reuters]