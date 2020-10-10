Live
News

Five die after tourist plane, microlight jet collide in France

Small microlight carrying two people collides with a DA40 tourist plane with three people on board.

10 Oct 2020

Five people have died after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western France, according to local officials.

The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people on board at about 4:30pm local time (14:30 GMT) on Saturday in Loches in the Indre-et-Loire department, local government official Nadia Seghier told the AFP news agency.

“(The microlight) landed on the fence around a house without harming anyone else, (the DA40) several hundred metres away in an uninhabited area,” Seghier said. “All five people involved died.”

Some 50 firefighters were called out while 30 gendarmes set up road detours around the crash sites.

“Air emergency staff from Lyon were brought in at first to track down the plane, which was quickly found,” the prefecture said.

No details about the identities of the victims or the causes of the collision have so far been released.

Police in Loches have taken over the investigation into the crash.

Source : AFP

