Live
News|Aviation

US regulator fines Emirates $400,000 for flights over Iran

Half the fine will be waived if Emirates avoids similar violations for one year, says the US Transportation Department.

Emirates said it does not believe the violation deserves enforcement action but agreed to the fine to settle the matter [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
Emirates said it does not believe the violation deserves enforcement action but agreed to the fine to settle the matter [Rodger Bosch/AFP]
1 Oct 2020

The United States Transportation Department fined Emirates airline $400,000 on Thursday for flights through Iranian airspace during a time of heightened political tension between the US and Iran last year.

Half of the fine will be waived if Emirates avoids similar violations for one year.

The department said the flights carried the code of New York-based JetBlue Airways – a sign that JetBlue could sell seats as if it were a JetBlue plane.

That arrangement made the flights subject to a US ban on flying in Iranian airspace, including areas over the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed the ban after Iran shot down an American surveillance drone over the Gulf of Oman. The FAA cited political tension with Iran as raising the risk that American civilian planes in the area could be wrongly identified as military planes.

The flights took place over 19 days in July 2019.

In a consent order, Emirates said it does not believe the violation deserves enforcement action but agreed to the fine to settle the matter.

Emirates said after the FAA order it suspended all flights through Iranian airspace except two a day to Tehran. The airline said when it resumed flying planes to and from the US through Iranian airspace, it mistakenly kept JetBlue’s code on the flights.

The airline said it fixed the error and made changes to avoid the same mistake in the future.

The Transportation Department said it viewed Emirates’s violations seriously, and a fine “establishes a strong deterrent against future similar unlawful practices by Emirates and other carriers”.

The risk to civilian planes flying over areas of conflict was highlighted in 2014 when a Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down over an area of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russia rebels. All 298 passengers and crew members on the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight were killed.

Emirates is owned by a state-controlled corporation in the United Arab Emirates and is based in Dubai.

Source : AP
More from News

US judge halts work of Trump administration’s policing panel

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last year to form the 18-member commission [File: Evan Vucci/AP]

Court rules Edward Snowden’s book earnings should go to US gov’t

Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a discussion about his book Permanent Record with German journalist Holger Stark in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2019 [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]

Diocese in NY state files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Across the US, Catholic dioceses have paid out about $4bn since the 1980s because of sexual abuse [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Investors fail to protect the Amazon, conservation group finds

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is experiencing its worst rash of fires in 10 years, even though preliminary government data showed deforestation dropped by 5 percent in the first eight months of 2020. [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump rejects rule change for debates: US election live updates

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden repeatedly interrupted each other in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)