Live
Simply 2020
News|Donald Trump

US judge halts work of Trump administration’s policing panel

Commission created by the Trump administration was due to deliver a slate of ‘law and order’ reform proposals before November elections.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last year to form the 18-member commission [File: Evan Vucci/AP]
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last year to form the 18-member commission [File: Evan Vucci/AP]
1 Oct 2020

A federal judge in the United States has halted the work of a policing panel created by President Donald Trump’s administration that aimed to deliver a slate of “law and order” reform proposals before November’s presidential election.

In a ruling on Thursday, US District Court Judge John Bates barred the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice from releasing its final report later this month, saying the panel must first meet some legal requirements and rectify its errors.

Bates said the government had not satisfied “the obligations in forming and conducting a commission in 2020 to examine the sensitive and important issues affecting American law enforcement and the communities they serve”.

The panel was convened by the US Justice Department to deliver on a promise Trump made last year to the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Its 18 commissioners include federal, state and local law enforcement representatives – but no civil rights advocates, defence attorneys or big-city police officials.

 

“No commissioner has a criminal defense, civil rights, or community organisation background and commission proceedings have been far from transparent,” Bates said in the 45-page court ruling.

The commission’s membership and secretive proceedings had led the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund to sue to stop its work.

Miriam Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, a national network of prosecutors working for criminal justice reform, welcomed the court’s decision on Thursday.

“Today’s decisive summary judgement ruling is a victory for all those who are working towards
building a more fair and just criminal legal system – one grounded in racial equity and that
promotes community safety and well-being,” Krinsky said in a statement.

‘Never be political’

The panel also had been warned about shutting out public input by several of its own participants, according to internal records seen by the Reuters news agency.

According to draft proposals reviewed by Reuters, the commission was urged to bolster due-process protections for officers accused of wrongdoing.

Among the participants who warned the panel about its closed process was Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Chief Gina Hawkins, a commission member.

In a May 11 email, she told commission chairman Phil Keith drafting recommendations without hearing from all sides created the appearance of a pre-determined conclusion.

Then, on August 13, she complained the draft contained too many quotes from Trump and Attorney General William Barr, rather than experts who provided input to the commission, saying the work “should never be political”.

Trump signed an executive order in October last year, directing Barr to establish the commission to study a broad range of issues regarding law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters
More from News

US regulator fines Emirates $400,000 for flights over Iran

Emirates said it does not believe the violation deserves enforcement action but agreed to the fine to settle the matter [Rodger Bosch/AFP]

Court rules Edward Snowden’s book earnings should go to US gov’t

Edward Snowden speaks via video link as he takes part in a discussion about his book Permanent Record with German journalist Holger Stark in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2019 [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]

Diocese in NY state files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Across the US, Catholic dioceses have paid out about $4bn since the 1980s because of sexual abuse [File: Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Investors fail to protect the Amazon, conservation group finds

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is experiencing its worst rash of fires in 10 years, even though preliminary government data showed deforestation dropped by 5 percent in the first eight months of 2020. [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump rejects rule change for debates: US election live updates

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden repeatedly interrupted each other in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)