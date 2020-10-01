Live
News|Hong Kong Protests

China approves arrest of 12 Hong Kong speedboat fugitives

The group was reportedly trying to reach Taiwan when mainland authorities picked them up on August 23.

Family members of some of the 12 Hong Kong residents arrested in mainland China after they were caught trying to flee to Taiwan hold a protest outside the Chinese Liaison office [Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
Family members of some of the 12 Hong Kong residents arrested in mainland China after they were caught trying to flee to Taiwan hold a protest outside the Chinese Liaison office [Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
1 Oct 2020

Chinese authorities have formally approved the arrests of 12 Hong Kong activists caught last month while allegedly trying to flee the territory for Taiwan.

The group was picked up some 70 kilometres (43 miles) southeast of the city on August 23 while trying to escape by boat, authorities said at the time, adding that they were handed to police in Shenzhen, the southern mainland city bordering Hong Kong.

The 12 had since disappeared into China’s opaque judicial system, with lawyers struggling to access them and family members expressing fear over their fate.

On Wednesday the People’s Procuratorate of Yantian District in Shenzhen said it had approved the arrests.

Two of the detainees, referred to as Deng and Qiao respectively, were arrested on suspicion of helping the others escape Hong Kong.

These names were likely to refer to the Chinese surnames of detainees Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon.

The other 10 – including suspects with the names Li and Huang – were arrested for making illegal border crossings.

The case remains under investigation, the statement added.

People in Hong Kong have been calling for the release of the 12 and organising postcard campaigns for the 12 arrested in southern China  [Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
Families of the 12 said in a statement they were “shocked and concerned” by the approval.

Hong Kong’s Security Bureau confirmed that mainland authorities informed local police of Wednesday’s approval, but declined to comment on families’ complaints of lawyers being barred from visiting the detainees.

Some of those on board the boat were facing prosecution in Hong Kong for activities linked to last year’s enormous and often violent pro-democracy protests, according to authorities in the territory.

Prolonged detention

Lu Siwei, one of the mainland lawyers working on the case, told AFP news agency the period of detention for investigation could last as long as seven months.

“Review of (the) detention’s legality can be applied for any time,” Lu added, but said that “for now it remains most important to seek a meeting with the 12 in custody”.

At least 14 mainland lawyers hired by the detainees’ families have been pressured by authorities to drop their clients, according to activists.

None of the lawyers has managed to see their clients in custody, while senior officials in Hong Kong said the 12 were assigned lawyers by mainland Chinese authorities.

Hong Kong has its own internationally respected legal system where detainees are promptly produced after their arrest and tried in open court, but the system on the mainland is notoriously opaque and controlled by the Communist Party. Conviction is all but guaranteed.

In June, Beijing imposed a new security law on Hong Kong, announcing it would have jurisdiction for some crimes and that mainland security agents could openly operate in the city.

The prospect of people in Hong Kong getting entangled in China’s judicial system triggered months of protests last year after the government moved to allow extraditions to the mainland. The demonstrations soon evolved into broader calls for democracy and greater police accountability, and sometimes descended into violence.

As Beijing has cracked down on Hong Kong’s democracy movement, self-ruled Taiwan, one of the region’s most vibrant democracies, has emerged as a sanctuary, quietly turning a blind eye to residents turning up without proper visas or paperwork.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Bushfire danger: Smoke puts lives of mothers and babies at risk

This picture taken on December 31, 2019, shows firefighters struggling against strong winds and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales [Saeed Khan/AFP]

Trump set to miss required deadline for 2021 refugee quota

President Donald Trump, known for his anti-immigration policies, speaks at a campaign stop in Florida [John Raoux/AP Photo]

James Comey: Former FBI chief testifies on Russia investigation

James Comey, former director of the FBI, told US senators the Russia investigation 'had to be opened' [Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Reuters]

US airlines urged to delay layoffs, relief deal might be in sight

United States airline officials said earlier this week there were no plans in place to halt the furloughs without aid by October 1, and it was unclear what would happen if a deal passes afterwards [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP]

Trump says Proud Boys should ‘stand down’: US election news

President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One [Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]