How the world reacted to Bahrain, Israel normalising ties

Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalise ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration.

In a joint statement, the United States, Bahrain and Israel said the agreement was reached after Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Friday.

Trump hailed the deal as "a historic breakthrough".

The agreement comes only a month after the United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf Arab country to reach a deal on normalising relations with Israel, capping years of discreet contacts between the two countries in commerce and technology.

Bahrain is the fourth Arab nation to reach such a deal with Israel after Egypt, Jordan and the UAE.

Here is how other nations and stakeholders in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict reacted to the Bahrain-Israel deal:

Palestinian leadership

The Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the Bahrain-Israel normalisation deal as another betrayal by an Arab state.

The agreement was "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people", like the UAE-Israel deal announced last month, Ahmad Majdalani, social affairs minister in the occupied West Bank-based PA, told AFP.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said the deal was an "aggression" that dealt "serious prejudice" to the Palestinian cause.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, saying that it hoped it would have a positive effect on peace and cooperation in the region and around the world.

"The move represents a significant step towards an era of security and prosperity ... (and) would expand the scope of economic, cultural, scientific, and diplomatic avenues of cooperation," the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement.

On September 15, the UAE will formally normalise ties with Israel, a move that was announced last month. Bahrain and Israel will sign a declaration on the same day.

Iran

Bahrain's agreement with Israel is a "great betrayal of the Islamic cause and Palestinians", tweeted Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran's parliament and former deputy foreign minister.

Bahraini regime's compromise w/ #Israel is a great betrayal to the Islamic cause & Palestinians. The imprudent leaders in UAE, #Bahrain must not pave the way for the Zionist schemes. They should learn lessons from history. Tomorrow is late! The US lifeline has worn out for years.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he appreciated the "important step" Israel and Bahrain had taken in agreeing to establish diplomatic relations.

The agreement would help establish "stability and peace in the Middle East, in a way that achieves a just and permanent settlement of the Palestinian issue," el-Sisi said on Twitter.