Trump reverses Obama bid to prevent racism in US housing

Removal of rule that sought to end racial segregation and discrimination in country's housing appears to be election campaign strategy.

by

    Effective from Tuesday, the Trump administration is replacing an Obama-era rule that sought to end racial segregation and discrimination in American housing.

    President Trump says the rollback of the rule, which forced cities to report on housing discrimination in their communities, is to give local governments more freedom from federal regulations.

    But the move also fits neatly into Trump's campaign strategy that ties race to the safety of suburban communities.

    Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro has the story.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The domestic workers fleeing modern slavery in the UK

    The domestic workers fleeing modern slavery in the UK

    During lockdown overseas domestic workers became even more vulnerable to abuse, but one woman is helping them escape.

    The view of a dirty river

    The view of a dirty river

    A story of friendship, real estate and a disappearance.

    'Righting past wrongs': The Americans fighting US 'sodomy laws'

    The legacy of US 'crimes against nature' laws

    'Crimes against nature' laws, which activists say target LGBTQ people, remain on the books in many US states.