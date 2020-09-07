Thai student protests: Boycotts force businesses to pick sides

Student-led demonstrations have been taking place in Thailand for months.

The young protest leaders are using new methods to make their message heard, taking their efforts online as well as on the street.

They recently targeted advertisers on a news network they say is pro-government, urging their supporters to boycott companies running advertisements on the network.

And big-name brands have responded, pulling their advertising from the network.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Bangkok, Thailand.