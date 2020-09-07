Thai student protests: Boycotts force businesses to pick sides

Student-led protests against the government in Thailand force some companies to pull their commercials from TV.

by

    Student-led demonstrations have been taking place in Thailand for months.

    The young protest leaders are using new methods to make their message heard, taking their efforts online as well as on the street.

    They recently targeted advertisers on a news network they say is pro-government, urging their supporters to boycott companies running advertisements on the network.

    And big-name brands have responded, pulling their advertising from the network.

    Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Bangkok, Thailand.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'Righting past wrongs': The Americans fighting US 'sodomy laws'

    The legacy of US 'crimes against nature' laws

    'Crimes against nature' laws, which activists say target LGBTQ people, remain on the books in many US states.

    'Fascist storm troopers': Racist police violence in 1940s America

    The Peekskill riots and America's spectre of fascism

    In 1949, truncheon-wielding police officers descended on the racially integrated concert of singer Paul Robeson.

    Beavers, bison and returning beasts: Rewilding the UK

    Beavers, bison and returning beasts: Rewilding the UK

    Rewilding is not about restoring the past, but about proactively seeking solutions for a world in environmental crisis.