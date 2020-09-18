The poisoning of Alexey Navalny: Five key things to know

What happened on the day Navalny fell ill?

On August 20, a Thursday, Alexey Navalny, Russia's leading Kremlin critic, had finished up campaigning for opposition politicians in Siberia for local elections, which were taking place from September 11 to 13.

He left Xander Hotel and headed for the Tomsk Bogashevo airport. There, he drank a cup of tea. He was on the way to Moscow.

In the first half-hour of the flight, he fell ill and witnesses said he screamed in pain. He was later in a coma.

He was airlifted to Germany's capital, a six-hour flight, to the Berlin Charite hospital.The plane made an emergency landing at Omsk. He received treatment in the Russian city, where doctors said he was too unwell to be moved, but two days later on August 22, a Saturday, they said his life was not in danger.

Was he poisoned?

Navalny's team believes he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, a claim several European countries support.

A laboratory in Germany said it had confirmation on September 2, followed by laboratories in France and Sweden on September 14.

Samples from Navalny have also been sent to the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague for testing.

Russia says there is no evidence to prove Navalny was poisoned, while its ally Belarus has also doubted the claim. The doctors in Omsk said they had not detected poisonous substances in Navalny's body.

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for towing Russia's line, saying on September 4 - two days after Germany's claim to have "unequivocal evidence" - that "we have not had any proof yet".

How is Navalny's condition now?

On September 7, more than two weeks after falling ill on the plane, Navalny's doctors in Germany said he was out of a coma and that his condition was improving. His spokeswoman said, "Gradually, he will be switched off from a ventilator."

On September 15, Navalny posted on Instagram that he was breathing alone. He has said he plans to return to Russia.

If he was poisoned, who may have poisoned him and where?

Navalny's team believes he was poisoned at the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin - a claim the Kremlin has strongly denied.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh had initially said she believed Navalny's tea at the airport was poisoned, but on September 17, his team said the nerve agent was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport.

What effect has the alleged poisoning had?

The alleged attack has widened a rift between Europe and Russia, with Germany and France leading calls for a full investigation but stopping short of outrightly blaming the Russian government.

MEPs have called for sanctions against Russia, saying on September 17, "The poison used, belonging to the 'Novichok group', can only be developed in state-owned military laboratories and cannot be acquired by private individuals, which strongly implies that Russian authorities were behind the attack."

Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany's ambassador to Moscow, while the United Kingdom has summoned the Russian envoy over the incident.

For its part, Moscow rejects what it called the politicisation of the issue.

Significantly, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under pressure to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which transfers Russian gas to Germany. Once again, the Kremlin has warned not to involve the Navalny case in any discussion about the pipeline, with Dmitry Peskov saying on September 16, "It should stop being mentioned in the context of any politicisation."

A timeline of events surrounding the alleged poisoning attack on Navalny:

August 20 - Navalny falls ill on flight; plane makes emergency landing in Omsk; his spokeswoman says he was poisoned, perhaps by the tea he drank at the airport

August 22 - Navalny airlifted to Berlin Charite hospital

September 2 - Germany says it has ‘unequivocal evidence’ Navalny was poisoned, Russia responds by saying the claim is not backed by evidence

September 4 - US President Donald Trump says ‘we do not have any proof yet’

September 6 - Heiko Maas, German foreign minister, threatens action over gas pipeline project, saying, 'I hope the Russians don't force us to change our position on Nord Stream 2'

September 7 - German doctors say Navalny is out of an artificial coma

September 11-13 - Russia holds local elections; Navalny's allies make gains in Siberian cities

September 15 - Navalny posts on Instagram that he is breathing alone

September 16 - Kremlin spokesman warns against politicising Navalny issue in discussions over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Germany

September 17 - Navalny’s team now suspects he was poisoned in his hotel room, not the airport, citing traces of nerve agent on an empty water bottle

September 17 - MEPs call for sanctions against Russia