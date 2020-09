The World Wildlife Fund is warning of a huge drop in population sizes of fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians across the globe.

More than 85 percent of the world's wetlands have been lost over the past 40 years, threatening the existence of countless species.

Al Jazeera travelled to the last surviving wetlands of Mexico City, where conservationists are racing to save an endangered species they believe is vital to the region's biodiversity.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.