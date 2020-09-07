India overtakes Brazil as country second-worst-hit by COVID-19

India's coronavirus infections have surged past 4.2 million on Monday as it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases.

With 4,204,613 infections, the country has nearly 70,000 cases more than Brazil, which will post its most recent numbers later on Monday.

India, with a daily record of 90,802 new cases recorded on Monday, also has the fastest-growing caseload. The United States, with more than 6 million cases, remains the worst-affected country.

Deaths in India have been relatively low so far, but it has posted more than 1,000 deaths for each of the last five days.

On Monday, India's health ministry said 1,016 people died of COVID-19, taking total mortalities to 71,642.