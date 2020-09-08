US elections live updates: Trump campaign's reported money woes

President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing giving up to $100m to his campaign as he heads to Florida and North Carolina on Monday, both battleground states.

The US Congress returns to session on Tuesday, as House Democrats launch probe into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's past Republican fundraising.

New Hampshire and Rhode Island are holding some of the last primaries of the election season to decide who will run for open House and Senate seats in the general election.

The Biden campaign currently has no events scheduled Tuesday, 55 days until the November 3 vote.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, September 8

10:00 ET - Former Obama health adviser says in-person voting 'like shopping'

Former President Barack Obama's health adviser has said that in-person voting is relatively safe, likening it to "shopping".

Zeke Emanuel made the comment to the Atlantic magazine in a story published on Tuesday. Experts expect a surge in mail voting in November amid concerns about spreading the virus at polling stations.

"There's a legitimate concern, but I do think we can make it much safer by following the precautions," he said. "You don't want people to be disenfranchised by the pandemic, and you should encourage people that it's safe. It's like shopping."

9:30 ET - Biden condemns Antifa in local news interview

Democratic candidate Joe Biden, when asked in an interview on Monday if he condemns Antifa, responded: "Yes, I do ... violence no matter who it is".

The comment came during an interview with the local NBC affiliate WGAL, amid questioning about violence at racial justice protests that have swept the country since the police-killing of George Floyd in May.

"I condemn it across the board," Biden said of violence at the demonstrations. "The president still hasn't condemned the far-right folks coming out and protesting and using violence."

9:00 ET - Trump weighing contributing $100 mn to his campaign

On the heels of a report that the Trump's campaign is facing a money crunch after taking a free-spending, and apparently ineffective, approach, a new report said the president is considering adding $100m of his own money to his war chest.

Trump has discussed putting up the cash with multiple people, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg news, although he has not yet made a final decision. Trump spent $66m on his 2016 campaign.

To date, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee has spent more than $800m on Trump's re-election bid so far. Meanwhile, Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee have spent about half of that, $414m, according to Bloomberg.

The New York Times first reported on the Trump campaign's financial woes.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Joseph Stepansky.

