US election live updates: Biden to lay out pandemic response plan

Democratic candidate Joe Biden set to give a speech on the coronavirus on Wednesday from Delaware.

President Donald Trump holds call with Jewish leaders day after UAE, Bahrain, Israel deal signings.

Vice President Mike Pence goes to Ohio, where polls show close race, despite Trump's eight-point 2016 victory.

Biden ramps up healthcare ads day after Trump confronted on Obamacare at town hall.

Jill Biden heads to New Hampshire and Ivanka Trump goes to Arizona, with 48 days until November 3.

Wednesday, September 16

13:00 ET - CDC director denies agency altered publications on coronavirus

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told Senate lawmakers that his agency has not altered its scientific publications on the coronavirus.

That comes despite pressure from Trump officials who allege the agency has worked against the re-election of Trump.

Dr Robert Redfield testified that the CDC's "scientific integrity ... has not been compromised and it will not be compromised under my watch."

Last week news outlets reported that Michael Caputo, a Health and Human Services Department political appointee, tried to gain editorial control over CDC's weekly scientific report. In a separate online video last week, Caputo reportedly said some CDC scientists constituted a "resistance unit" conspiring against the Trump administration.

12:30 ET - Report: Group pays teenagers to pump out pro-Trump disinformation on social media

An affiliate of a prominent conservative youth organisation based in Arizona is paying teenagers, including minors, to pump out pro-Trump disinformation on social media, according to a Washington Post report.

The operation is similar to those used by bots to send out spam-like messages, but is carried out by people paid to use their own accounts, according to the newspaper. It is being bankrolled by Turning Point Action, which is an affiliate of Turning Point USA, a prominent conservative youth organisation. The posts to do not reveal any connection to the group.

The Post reported the operation had generated thousands of posts over summer on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, in what experts said was one of the most ambitious domestic election influence campaigns of this election cycle.

Twitter and Facebook suspended several accounts after being contacted by the newspaper, meanwhile, a field director for Turning Point Action said the comparison to a troll farm was a "gross mischaracterisation", describing the the operation as "sincere political activism conducted by real people who passionately hold the beliefs they describe online, not an anonymous troll farm in Russia."

12:00 ET - Billionaire Sheldon Adelson plans to spend up to $50m to support Trump

Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson is planning a spending spree that could total up to $50 million to help Trump beat Biden, according to CNBC.

A source told CNBC that Adelson was currently in touch with Republican officials over where to best deploy the money, amid reports that Trump's war chest is lacking following a free-spending approach early in the campaign.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, said earlier this week that he would spend $100 million to help Biden win Florida, a state considered essential to any path to victory for Trump.

Businessman and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson is reportedly planning a spending spree to support Trump [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

11:30 ET - Democrat poised to become US highest ranking transgender elected official

Sarah McBride, a transgender rights activist, is set to become the country's highest ranking openly transgender elected official after winning the primary for a State Senate seat in Delaware , according to the New York Times.

McBride, 30, is expected to easily win during the general election in November.

"Right now in America, we are seeing voices that for so long were pushed to the margins and to the shadows finally being heard," she told the newspaper.

Biden wrote the forward to McBride's 2018 book, which detailed her work for transgender rights.

Tonight sends a powerful signal that candidates like me can win.



Everyone deserves to see themselves in government, to follow their dreams, and to be accepted by their community.



I will never take for granted the honor of carrying that mantle. https://t.co/B9ScJXddkF — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) September 16, 2020

11:00 ET - Twitter labels Biden video tweeted by Trump 'manipulated media'

Twitter has labeled a video shared twice by US President Donald Trump of Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden as "manipulated media".

The video, which appeared to show Biden playing rap group NWA's song, "F--- tha Police," now displays a warning that links to collated tweets showing the actual event, where Biden pulled out his phone to play Luis Fonsi's hit "Despacito" at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida after being introduced by Fonsi.

Trump has cast himself as a "law-and-order" president during the campaign, in response to widespread protests, most of them peaceful, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis. He tweeted with the edited video: "What is this all about?"

A Twitter spokeswoman said the video, which garnered more than 2.8 million views, was labeled based on its synthetic and manipulated media policy. The United Spot, self-described as making satirical videos, posted the original tweet.

10:30 ET - Delaware: Political firebrand wins Republican primary Senate seat

Political newcomer and firebrand Lauren Witzke, who campaigned on halting US immigration for 10 years, has won the Republican US Senate primary in Delaware, defeating the party's endorsed candidate.

In November, Witzke will challenge incumbent Senator Chris Coons, who easily won the Democratic primary and is expected to win handily in the deeply blue state.

Witzke, who worked as an Iowa field operator for President Donald Trump last year, defeated attorney James DeMartino, a former marine who has twice run unsuccessfully for the legislative seat held by Delaware's Democratic state House speaker.

Witzke has tried to distance herself from accusations by some opponents that she supports QAnon. The far-right conspiracy theory centres on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as "Q", who shares information about "deep state" enemies of Trump often tied to child sex trafficking.

America First beat the GOP establishment tonight! Lets get ready take it to Chris Coons next!!



Thank you all so much for your support!



Let's Make America Great Again! 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/RqUYjWgfL9 — Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 16, 2020

10:00 ET - Biden campaign releases new healthcare advertisements

The Biden campaign has said it is increasing spending in battleground states, including two new advertisements that focus on healthcare.

Two of the advertisements feature parents, a mother in Texas and a father in Arizona, who recount their experience having a child with a pre-existing condition.

The advertisements come after Trump was confronted at a Tuesday town hall over the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which Trump has repeatedly sought to repeal, without presenting an alternative plan.

09:30 ET - Biden to deliver speech on COVID-19 vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will lay out on how he plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine, seeking to draw a contrast with Trump's approach to combating the pandemic.

Biden will deliver remarks in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by public health experts on the efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Biden has continually attacked what he describes as Trump's mishandling of the pandemic. While he has said he wants a vaccine as soon as safely possible, he has questioned whether Trump is pressuring drug safety agencies to fast-track an inoculant before the November 3 election.

At a Philadelphia town hall on Tuesday, Trump again asserted a vaccine could be available within a month, despite health experts saying such a timeline is extremely unlikely.

09:00 ET - White House seeks to clarify Trump 'herd mentality' statement

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has sought to clarify statements made by Trump during a Tuesday town hall in which he said the virus would go away over a period of time as "herd mentality" would develop.

McEnany, in an interview on Fox News, said Trump was referring to "herd immunity".

"Well, the term 'herd immunity' is a medical term which means that when you have a certain percentage of a population with antibodies, you have herd immunity," McEnany said. "It can be done via a vaccine or via prior illness that you develop the antibodies."

"What the president said very clearly there is that a vaccine gets you there quickest," she said.

