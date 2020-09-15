US election live updates: Biden heads to Florida amid tight race

Joe Biden heads to Florida on Tuesday, amid troubling polls showing slump in Latino support

Trump hosts White House deal signings for UAE, Bahrain and Israel, before Philadelphia town hall

Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Harris meets with wildfire responders in California

Delaware holds primary for US House and Senate, as well as governor

Tuesday marks 49 days until the election

These were the updates:

Tuesday, September 15

11:30 ET - Trump says he wanted to assassinate Syrian president

Amid the wide randing Fox & Friends interview early Tuesday, Trump also revealed he had wanted to assasinate Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in 2017, but then defense secretary Jim Mattis prevented it.

“I would’ve rather taken him out,” Trump said. “I had him all set. Mattis didn’t want to do it. Mattis was a highly overrated general.”

Trump, according to the Washington Post, had roundly denied he had ever wanted to assassinate Assad.

Trump had previously denied wanting to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a 2017 chemical attack on civilians [Reuters]

11:15 ET - Trump says Woodward book 'boring'

Trump, in an interview with Fox & Friends, said he read a new book by journalist Bob Woodward that contains revelations that Trump intentionally played down the threat of the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.

"I actually got to read it last night. I read it very quickly, and it was very boring," Trump said of the book, which features recorded interviews in which Trump tells Woodward he knew the coronavirus posed a deadly risk, and was more dangerous than the "strenuous flu". Trump made the statements as he was publicly saying the coronavirus posed no greater threat than the seasonal flu.

When asked if the book was accurate, Trump replied: It's okay. I mean, it's fine."

11:00 ET - Trump says vaccine could be approved 'in a matter of weeks'

Trump, in an interview with the Fox & Friends programme, has said a coronavirus vaccine could be approved "in a matter of weeks".

The president also denied that his push for a vaccine, which he has repeatedly touted on the campaign trail, is politically motivated. Health experts have voiced concern that Trump could try to fast track a vaccine before November 3, despite it being unrealistic that such a vaccine could properly undergo needed safety tests in that timeframe.

Fueling concerns have been Trump's attacks on the agency that oversees the safety of US medications. Trump has accused "deep state" actors at the Food and Drug Administration of intentionally slowing approvals to hurt him politically.

"I'm not doing it for political reasons, I want the vaccine fast," Trump said. "You wouldn't have a vaccine for years.

"I speeded up the process with the FDA... We're going to have a vaccine in a matter of weeks, it could be four weeks it could be eight weeks ... we have a lot of great companies," he said.

10:30 ET - Uber to provide in-app voter registration, mail ballot requests

Eligible US voters will soon be able to register to vote and request mail ballots from the Uber ridesharing app, the company has announced.

In the partnership with TurboVote, Uber says it will help “riders, eaters, drivers and delivery people” take part in the election.

"We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote and request an absentee ballot via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers—and everyone who uses our platform—will have a stronger voice in our democracy,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

The company also said it will offer discounted rides to polling sites on election day.

An Uber Eats bicyclist makes a delivery in Washington, DC [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

10:00 ET - Delaware holds primary vote

Biden's home state Delaware is holding primary voting for US House and Senate seats, as well as for the state's governor.

Biden on Monday cast an early ballot for Senator Chris Coons, who faces a progressive challenger in 34-year-old Jessica Scarane in the solidly blue state.

Republicans vying for their party's nomination to run for the seat are 62-year-old former Marine Jim DeMartino, who has the backing of the party's establishment, and 32-year-old Lauren Witzke, who has been vocal on far-right channels and has voiced support for the QAnon conspiracy theories.

Incumbent Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester is running unopposed, while actor Lee Murphy and furniture sales manager Matthew Morris face-off to be the Republican nominee for the seat.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden depart after voting early in Delaware's state primary election [Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press]

09:30 ET - Biden promises to 'work like the Devil' to win back Latino support in Florida

Biden is set to make his first trip Florida as his party's official candidate on Tuesday, as his campaign acknowledges concerns about his appeal with Latinos in the state.

On Tuesday, the former vice president will hold a roundtable with veterans in Tampa before marking Hispanic Heritage Month with an event in Kissimmee near Orlando. The visit comes after a batch of new polls showed Trump slightly leading Biden in Latino support in the state. In 2016, Clinton carried the demographic, which makes up 20 percent of the electorate in the influential state, by a 59 percent to 36 percent margin.

"I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote," Biden said after a Monday speech on climate change in Delaware.

Biden does not need to win Florida's 29 electoral votes to capture the White House as long as he reclaims the northern battleground states that Trump flipped in 2016. Meanwhile, Trump's re-election is considered extremely unlikely if he loses Florida.

09:00 ET - Trump set to host UAE, Bahrain agreements with Israel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain will become the first Gulf states to sign agreements towards normalising relations with Israel in a US-brokered deal that has been portrayed as an election season coup for Trump.

Trump will host the White House ceremony at 16:00 GMT, capping a dramatic month when first the UAE and then Bahrain agreed to reverse decades of ill will without a resolution of Israel's decades-old dispute with the Palestinians.

On Tuesday, Trump also said he would have "no problem" selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to the UAE, a prospect Israel has pushed back on in attempts to maintain its overwhelming military advantage against its Arab neighbours.

Analysts have said the UAE likely used its desire for the advanced aircraft as a bargaining chip in the negotiations over the normalisation agreement.

This is Joseph Stepansky.

