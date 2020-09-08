First COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jordan camp for Syrian refugees

The United Nations says it has confirmed two coronavirus infections in a camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

They are the first cases to be detected among Syrians living in Jordan-based refugee camps, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in the country said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is a reminder that everyone has been affected by this epidemic, and solutions must be addressed through international solidarity and cooperation," it added.

Following the positive test results on Monday evening, the two refugees were transferred from the Azraq camp to the Dead Sea Isolation Site, according to the UNHCR.

It added that isolation procedures were being implemented for all individuals who had been in contact with the two patients.

Testing has already been carried out for all individuals they were in contact with and isolation procedures implemented. We await the results and continue to closely monitor the situation. (3/3) — UNHCRJordan (@UNHCRJordan) September 8, 2020

The Azraq refugee camp is Jordan's second largest and home to almost 37,000 refugees. It is located some 100km (62 miles) east of the capital, Amman.



Jordan hosts more than 1.2 million Syrian refugees, including some 650,000 registered with the UN.

To date, the kingdom has reported 2,478 coronavirus cases and 17 related deaths.