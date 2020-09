An investigation into witness tampering and fraud by Colombia's former president is being handed over to the office of Attorney General Francisco Barbosa.

Critics said the move could help Alvaro Uribe, who is under house arrest.

The former president resigned from his Senate seat earlier this month to force the court, which deals with criminal proceedings involving legislators, to transfer his case to the Office of the Attorney General.

Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.