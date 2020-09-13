China responds to US criticism over detained Hong Kong activists

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes claims that the 12 detained people were democracy activists and said they were trying to separate Hong Kong from China.

by

    Beijing has hit back at US criticism over the detention of 12 Hong Kong activists in mainland China.

    The United States says it is deeply concerned about the group whose ages range between 16 and 33.

    In a tweet, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted claims that the detained were democracy activists, and said they were trying to separate Hong Kong from China.

    The families of the detainees are calling on the Hong Kong authorities to help bring the group home.

    Al Jazeera's Divya Gopalan reports.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Medieval Arabic cookbooks: Reviving the taste of history

    Medieval Arabic cookbooks: Reviving the taste of history

    A growing number of cookbooks have been translated into English, helping bring old foods to new palates.

    India-China border row explained in seven maps

    India-China border row explained in seven maps

    Seven maps to help you understand the situation on the ground and what's at stake for nearly three billion people.

    The domestic workers fleeing modern slavery in the UK

    The domestic workers fleeing modern slavery in the UK

    During lockdown overseas domestic workers became even more vulnerable to abuse, but one woman is helping them escape.