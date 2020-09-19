Australia records lowest coronavirus cases since June: Live news

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for COVID-19, as did France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

France logged a record daily jump of more than 13,000 new cases; Spain ordered a partial lockdown in its capital, Madrid, and the surrounding region, while Ireland and Greece tightened restrictions in their respective capitals amid surges in infections.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country was seeing a second wave of COVID-19, adding that while he did not want a second national lockdown, the government may need to introduce new restrictions.

More than 30 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and 949,686 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some 20.7 million people have recovered.

Saturday, September 19

01:18 GMT - Australia's Victoria records lowest new cases since June

The Australian state at the centre of the country's novel coronavirus outbreak reported its lowest daily increase of infections in three months, putting it on course to relax a hard lockdown in the capital city by the end of the month.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to a quarter of its 25 million people, recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the prior 24 hours, less than half the previous day's number and its lowest since June 24.

Victoria also reported seven new deaths related to the virus, taking the national total to 844, according to government figures. The state has had 90% of Australia's coronavirus-related deaths.

Australia has reported just under 26,900 infections.

00:07 GMT - Emmy show will include $2.8m donation to fight child hunger

Every Emmy Award handed out Sunday will come with something extra - a $100,000 donation to fight child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The Television Academy announced that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged the donation for every Emmy they win.

With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger during the pandemic.

