The number of coronavirus cases globally has now passed 30 million, as the World Health Organization sounds an alarm over the rising rate of transmission across Europe.

More than 300,000 people have been infected there in the past week.

The WHO is urging countries not to cut quarantine periods, warning such a move could waste the sacrifices being made.

And the British government has admitted its testing capacity is unsatisfactory.

Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba reports from London.