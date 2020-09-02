US 2020 Census: Concerns minority groups will be undercounted

The once-in-a-decade census is under way across the United States.

But the coronavirus outbreak is restricting face-to-face surveys.

There are concerns that minority groups might be undercounted. That would affect their levels of representation in Congress, as well as the amount of federal funds each part of the country would receive based on population.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from the Californian city of Ontario, where census organisers are trying to get the Latino community to participate.