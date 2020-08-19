Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 22 million: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Australia has signed a deal to secure supplies of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca should it pass clincal trials.

South Korea has reported the highest daily number of coronavirus cases since March with many of those diagnosed with the disease linked to churches in the capital.

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 around the world now exceeds 22 million, and more than 779,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 14 million people have recovered from the disease.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, August 19

01:40 GMT - Global caseload exceeds 22 million

More than 22 million cases of coronavirus have now been reported around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The first cases were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The US has now confirmed the most cases, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa. The US has also recorded the most deaths.

Coronavirus cases

US - 5,481,557 Brazil - 3,407,354 India - 2,702,742 Russia - 930,276 South Africa - 592,144

Coronavirus deaths

US - 171,687 Brazil - 109,888 Mexico - 57,023 India - 51,797 UK - 41,466

01:30 GMT - New cases in South Korea reach five month high, tightens curbs

South Korea's reported the highest number of new cases of coronavirus since March, with many traced to churches in Seoul.

The country added 297 cases - including 283 that were locally transmitted - the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. That's the most since March 8, according to Yonhap news agency.

The spike in cases has prompted the authorities to tighten restrictions. Gatherings involving more than 100 people if outside and 50 if inside are now banned and venues seen as high-risk including karaoke lounges and nightclubs have been closed. Churches in Seoul and surrounding areas have been told to stop in-person services.

00:05 GMT - Australia's Victoria reports 216 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria says 12 people have died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 216 new cases.

Victoria reported 222 cases a day earlier, its lowest one-day rise in a month, and 17 deaths.

The state is the epicentre of Australia's latest COVID-19 outbreak, but cases appear to have slowed in recent days.

00:00 GMT - Australia secures vaccine deal

Australia has signed a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed with Oxford University.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the vaccine is one of the most promising and advanced of the drugs currently in development.

_________________________________________________________________

Read all the updates from yesterday (August 18) here.