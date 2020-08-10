UN: COVID-19 'grave threat' to the world's Indigenous people

Indigenous people around the world live in remote areas without adequate health facilities, clean water, sanitation.

by

    The coronavirus pandemic poses ''grave health threat'' to the world's Indigenous people, according to the United Nations.

    The UN says the pandemic emphasises the importance of indigenous peoples being allowed to exercise their right to self-determination, for their particular needs to be recognised.

    In Brazil, COVID-19 has killed hundreds of people in its vulnerable Indigenous communities, infecting tens of thousands in many communities already struggling against environmental damage and economic hardship.

    Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

