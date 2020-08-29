'Hypocritical': Turkey condemns EU's move over east Mediterranean

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has slammed a recent threat by the European Union to slap Ankara with sanctions as "hypocritical" as his country prepares to carry out a military drill off the coast of Cyprus amid tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Oktay's comments on Saturday came a day after Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, said the bloc was preparing to impose sanctions on Turkey - including tough economic measures - unless progress is made in reducing soaring tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean.

"It is hypocritical for the European Union to call for dialogue and, simultaneously, make other plans regarding Turkey's activities within our continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean," Oktay said on Twitter.

"We are proficient in the language of peace and diplomacy, but do not hesitate to do the necessary thing when it comes to defending Turkey's rights and interests. France and Greece know that better than anyone."

The long-running dispute between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, flared after both agreed to rival accords on their maritime boundaries with Libya and Egypt, and Turkey sent a survey vessel into contested waters this month.

The EU's measures, meant to limit Turkey's ability to explore for natural gas in contested waters, could include individuals, ships or the use of European ports, Borrell said.

"We can go to measures related to sectoral activities ... where the Turkish economy is related to the European economy," Borrell told a news conference, referring to possible sanctions.

The EU would focus on everything related to "activities we consider illegal", he said.

Military exercise

On Friday, Turkey said it will hold military drills off northwest Cyprus in the next two weeks.

The Turkish military issued an advisory to mariners, known as a Navtex, saying it would be holding a "gunnery exercise" from Saturday until September 11.

Greece and Turkey have both held military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, highlighting the potential for the dispute over the extent of their continental shelves to escalate into a confrontation.

Two weeks ago, Greek and Turkish frigates shadowing Turkey's Oruc Reis oil and gas survey vessel collided, and Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said Turkish F-16 jets on Thursday prevented six Greek F-16s from entering an area where Turkey was operating.

Greece and Turkey are at odds over the rights to potential hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean, based on conflicting claims about the extent of their continental shelves.

Tensions escalated this month after Ankara dispatched the Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel in a disputed area following the pact between Athens and Cairo.

The agreement is seen as a response to a Turkish-Libyan accord signed in 2019 allowing Turkey access to areas in the region where large hydrocarbon deposits have been discovered.

Turkey is a formal candidate to join the EU, but its talks with the bloc have been in a deadlock for several years now.