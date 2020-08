Thailand has a strong gun culture that has been compared with that of the United States.

But the mass shooting deaths of 29 people earlier this year prompted new questions about the need for reform.

According to surveys, Thailand tops the list for gun ownership in all of Asia with 15 out of every 100 people owning a firearm, 40 percent of which are unregistered.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Korat, Thailand.