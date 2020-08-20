Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser arrested for fraud

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others illicitly took money from donors in an online fundraising scheme "We Build The Wall".

The charges were contained in an indictment (PDF) unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others "orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors" in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

Bannon was arrested Thursday morning along with Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea, according to a statement from the US Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York.

Bannon had publicly called the 'We Build The Wall' campaign a "volunteer organization".

Kolfage "repeatedly and falsely assured the public that he would "not take a penny in salary or compensation" and that "100% of the funds raised . . . will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose"", according to the indictment.

The four men allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars "which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations," the indictment alleges.

Bannon received over $1m from the scheme through a non-profit organization he controls, and used it "to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars" in personal expenses, the indictment alleges. Kolfage "covertly took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds".

The four accused are each charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The three are innocent until proven guilty, the US Attorney's Office statement said, reiterating a founding principle of the US criminal justice system.

This is a developing story. More soon.