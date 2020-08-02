South Africa coronavirus cases surpass 500,000: Live updates

South Africa has surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50 percent of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries. It also reported more than 8,000 deaths.

Mexico has racked up a record number of new confirmed coronavirus infections, registering more than 9,000 daily cases for the first time and passing the previous peak for the second day running.

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to demand the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of the coronavirus emergency, and the alleged corruption in his government.

More than 17.75 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Almost 10.48 million patients have recovered and more than 682,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, August 2

01:04 GMT - Mexico reports new record of more than 9,500 coronavirus cases

With over 47,000 confirmed deaths, Mexico is already the third country in the world with the most deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic [Jorge Núñez/EPA]

Mexico has racked up a record number of new confirmed coronavirus infections, registering more than 9,000 daily cases for the first time and passing the previous peak for the second day running, Reuters news agency reported on Sunday quoting official data.

Mexico's health ministry reported 9,556 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, surging past the record of 8,458 set on Friday. The ministry also logged 784 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally in the country to 434,193 cases and 47,472 deaths.

The new record in cases came a day after Mexico overtook Britain as the country with the third-highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico has struggled to contain the virus, and has since late May been trying to restart the economy, which in the April-June period contracted by more than 17 percent quarter-on-quarter.

00:47 GMT - High-ranking US Congress member tests positive of coronavirus

Congressman Raul Grijalva, a high-ranking member of the US Congress from the state of Arizona has announced that he has the coronavirus.

The Democrat says he tested positive for the coronavirus days after he sat close to another member, Texas Rep Louie Gohmert, who announced a positive test this week.

The 72-year-old Grivalva is at least the 11th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the virus.

Gohmert, a Republican, has questioned the use of masks and often walked around the Capitol without one.

00:30 GMT - Greece confirms 110 new coronavirus cases

Greek authorities say there were 110 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the fourth-highest daily figure and highest since April, according to AP news agency.

Authorities say 23 of the cases concerned employees at a meat processing factory in the northern city of Kavala. Tests on all 140 employees are still ongoing. Another 10 cases involved people who attended a wedding in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest.

Only nine of the cases involved incoming travelers.

Greece has 4,587 total confirmed cases and 206 deaths, with no deaths reported as if the end of Saturday.

00:05 GMT - Vietnam reports four new COVID-19 cases; two are imported

Vietnam has registered a total of 590 cases and at least three confirmed deaths [ Luong Thai Linh/EPA]

Vietnam's health ministry has reported four new coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted and two imported cases, according to Reuters News Agency.

The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 590 cases, of which 144 infections are linked to the recent outbreak in the coastal city of Danang. Vietnam has recorded three deaths, the health ministry said in a statement.

00:01 GMT - Thousands demand Netanyahu resignation as Israel PM

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thronged the streets of central Jerusalem, as weeks of protests against the Israeli leader appeared to be gaining steam.

The demonstration in central Jerusalem, along with smaller gatherings in Tel Aviv, near Netanyahu's beach house in central Israel and at dozens of busy intersections nationwide, was one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests.

Israeli media estimated at least 10,000 people demonstrated near the official residence in central Jerusalem.

Late on Saturday, thousands marched through the streets in a noisy but orderly rally. Demonstrators hoisted Israeli flags and blew loud horns as they marched. Many held posters that said "Crime Minister" and "Bibi Go Home" or accused Netanyahu of being out of touch with the public.

For months, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his handling of the country's coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges. Though Netanyahu has tried to play down the protests, the twice-a-week gatherings show no signs of slowing.

