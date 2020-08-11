Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 20 million: Live updates

Worldwide coronavirus cases have hit 20 million with Brazil and Mexico reporting a combined 27,000 infections in just one day. More than 12.2 million have recovered, and almost 734,000 have died from the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

US President Donald Trump is considering a measure to block US citizens and permanent residents from entering the country if they are suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, according to the New York Times and Reuters News Agency.

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Tuesday reported 19 new deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 331 new cases.

Russian authorities have reported 5,118 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the country's tally to 892,654.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, August 11

01:10 GMT - UK laying off 6,000 COVID-19 contact tracers

The British government is laying off 6,000 coronavirus contact tracers and deploying the rest to work in local teams, in an acknowledgment that the centralised track-and-trace system is not working well enough, AP news agency reported.

The UK has been criticized for failing to keep track of infected people’s contacts early in the pandemic, a factor that contributed to the country’s high death toll of more than 46,500, the most in Europe.

The national test-and-trace programme said it was officially adopting that localised approach. Some 6,000 contact tracers will be laid off this month, and the remaining 12,000 will work with local public health authorities around the country.

00:47 GMT - Mexico reports more than 5,500 new cases, 705 deaths

At least 5,558 new coronavirus cases and 705 additional deaths have been reported in Mexico, bringing the total in the country to 485,836 cases and 53,003 deaths, according to Reuters news agency.

The country's health ministy said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:20 GMT - Brazil registers 22,048 new coronavirus cases and 703 new deaths

Brazil has registered 22,048 new cases of coronavirus and 703 deaths, Reuters news agency reported quoting the health ministry.

Overall, Brazil now has 3,057,470 confirmed cases, while the death toll has risen to 101,752.

00:05 GMT - Trump weighs blocking US citizens coming home if coronavirus infection feared

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a measure to block US citizens and permanent residents from returning home if they are suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, according to the New York Times and Reuters News Agency.

The draft regulation would give the government authorisation to block individuals who could "reasonably" be believed to have contracted COVID-19 or other diseases.

Trump has instituted a series of sweeping immigration restrictions since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, suspending some legal immigration and allowing US border authorities to rapidly deport migrants caught at the border without standard legal processes.

00:01 GMT - Australia reports 331 new cases, 19 deaths

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Tuesday reported 19 new deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 331 new cases, according to Reuters News Agency.

The state reported 322 infections and 19 deaths, its biggest one-day rise in casualties, a day earlier.

Victoria last week began a six-week total lockdown, closing down shops and businesses to contain a second wave of infections requiring its five million residents to stay home.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur.

