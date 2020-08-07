Presidents of Guinea, Ivory Coast seeking third term

The governing party in Guinea has asked President Alpha Conde to seek a controversial third term in office and after weeks of speculation, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has announced that he too is seeking a third term.

    It follows months of protests against extending the 82-year-old's rule time in office at elections due this year.

    And after weeks of speculation, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has announced that he too is seeking a third term.

    Ouattara in his independence anniversary broadcast said the global COVID-19 pandemic and the socioeconomic crisis it generated require an experienced leader to steer the country to prosperity.

    But his opponents said he lacks the constitutional backing to run for a third term.

    Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja, Nigeria.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

