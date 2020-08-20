Palestinian dies after being shot, detained by Israeli army

A Palestinian teenager who was shot and taken away by Israeli soldiers has succumbed to his wounds.

Mohammad Damir Matar, 16, was among three Palestinians shot by Israeli forces near the Deir Abu Meshal village, close to Ramallah, late on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry in the occupied West Bank said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had taken two wounded youths to hospitals in Ramallah, while a third injured person was detained by Israeli forces.

Emad Zahran, head of Deir Abu Meshal's local council, told Anadolu news agency Haziz's family was informed of his death by the Israeli army hours after he was detained.

"Mohammad was detained at dawn after being shot by a team of the [Israeli] occupation army," Zahran added.

He said the Israelis have yet to hand over the teenager's body.

Muhanna Matar, Mohammad's cousin, told local Palestinian media Haziz was shot at by Israeli forces, who set up an ambush near a bypass road, and he was detained while still bleeding.

Matar added his family refused to carry out an autopsy on his cousin, whose body is being held at the notorious Abu Kabir Forensic Medical Institute in Tel Aviv, which is known for illegally harvesting the organs of Palestinians.

Earlier, the Israeli army said it shot at a group of Palestinians near Ramallah, alleging they were in possession of incendiary materials and tyres they wanted to set on fire.

"Israeli forces thwarted an operation near the village of Deir Abu Meshal when they spotted a cell in possession of materials to ignite Molotov cocktails and rubber tyres that they intended to ignite in order to harm civilian vehicles," a statement said.