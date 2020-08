In an unprecedented act, workers at a factory shouted down Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has long been referred to as the father of the nation.

Protesters across the country have made it clear they want Lukashenko out.

The main opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said she is ready to lead a transition and is calling on the security forces to switch sides.

EU leaders will hold an emergency meeting on the issue on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Minsk.