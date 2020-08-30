Mustapha Adib on course to be designated Lebanon PM

Lebanon's Ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib looks set to become the new Lebanese prime minister-designate.

Fouad Siniora, a senior member of the Future Movement led by Lebanon's main Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri, said on Sunday the party would nominate Adib for the post of prime minister in formal consultations starting on Monday.

The announcement makes Adib the clear favourite for the position, which must be filled by a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system.

Under Lebanese laws, the president consults with parliamentary blocs to name a prime minister and the candidate who gets the most support is asked to form the new cabinet.

The previous government led by Hassan Diab quit earlier this month following a devastating August 4 explosion at the port of the capital, Beirut, which killed some 200 people and wounded thousands of others.

