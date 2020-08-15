MS Dhoni, ex-India cricket captain, says 'consider me as retired'

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket in a cryptic message posted on Instagram.

Dhoni, who turned 39 in July, quit test cricket in 2014 and has not played a limited-overs match for India since taking a break after the team's semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on Instagram with a video montage which had images from his 15-year international career.

As captain, Dhoni led India to the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup title in 2007 and he repeated the feat at the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2011.

MS Dhoni on Instagram: Consider me retired from 19:29 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZEgJL82x3h — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2020

Dhoni ends his ODI career having played 350 matches, scoring 10,773 runs and effecting 444 dismissals. He holds the record for most dismissals in T20 internationals with 91 in 98 matches.

He also captains the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the franchise-based T20 Indian Premier League (IPL) but did not specify if he has retired from all cricket.

Dhoni led the CSK team since the inaugural 2008 edition of the IPL tournament, winning the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Earlier this week, Reuters news agency reported that his IPL team expected him to play until the 2022 edition of the T20 league.

It is not clear if Dhoni will be seen in action again at next month's IPL tournament, to be played in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He is a supremely fit player, and he can play as long as he is fit," CSK's chief executive Kasi Viswanathan had told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We expect him to play for CSK until the 2022 edition, that is our expectations. As far as CSK is concerned, he has been the most crucial player for us, there's no doubt about that. He has been our long-standing captain."