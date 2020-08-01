Mexico posts world's third-highest coronavirus death toll: Live

Vietnam recorded its second coronavirus death as the country battles a new outbreak of the virus, which emerged in the city of Danang.

Spain reported a second day of 1,000-plus coronavirus infections, the highest since the nation lifted its lockdown in June.

Libya's United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli announced it would impose a full lockdown in areas of the country it controls, after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

More than 17.4 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. More than 10.2 million patients have recovered, and at least 677,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, August 1

01:41 GMT - Puerto Rico extends restrictions

Wanda Vazquez, the governor of Puerto Rico, extended measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus for two more weeks.

That means bars, gyms, marinas and movie theaters across the US territory will stay shuttered until at least August 15. Beaches remain closed on Sundays, and are open the rest of the week only to people doing exercise, including surfers, swimmers and runners.

Face masks continue to be mandatory, and those who refuse to wear one will be arrested, Vazquez said.

A curfew from 10pm to 5am will remain in place, and no parties or gatherings will be allowed in short-term rental facilities.

01:22 GMT - Fitch revises US outlook to negative

Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on the US's triple-A rating to negative from stable, citing eroding credit strength, including a growing deficit to finance stimulus to combat fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The credit rating agency also said the future direction of US fiscal policy depends in part on the November election for president and the resulting makeup of Congress, cautioning there is a risk policy gridlock could continue.

00:56 GMT - Mexico overtakes UK to post third-highest death toll

The number of coronavirus deaths in Mexico rose to 46,688 on Friday, with the Latin American country overtaking the United Kingdom for the world's third highest COVID-19 death toll.

The health ministry registered 8,458 new cases, a record for a single day, as well as 688 additional deaths, bringing the total to 424,637 cases and 46,688 fatalities.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:36 GMT - Free tests for migrants stuck at Costa Rica-Nicaragua border

Costa Rican doctors began giving free coronavirus tests to about 200 Nicaraguan migrants who have been stranded at the two countries' border for more than a week because the Nicaraguan government has demanded negative test results.

Clinica Biblica Hospital in the capital of San Jose sent a mobile lab to the Penas Blancas border crossing.

"I thank God that finally we are going to be able to return to our country," said one migrant, who declined to give their name.

Nicaragua has prevented the entry of hundreds of its citizens from Costa Rica citing COVID-19 concerns [File: Wendy Quintero/ AFP]

00:18 GMT - Argentina halts plans to ease lockdown

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez announced a halt on the easing of lockdown measures due to an increase in new cases and fears the health system could become overwhelmed.

"We will keep things as they are until August 16," said Fernandez.

"In the last few days the virus has been spreading more and we've seen a larger increase in infections. All this generates hospital admissions and unfortunately deaths."

In Argentina, more than 185,000 infections and nearly 3,500 deaths have been registered so far, figures well below those of other countries in the region.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

