Mexico corruption leak: New video raises questions over president

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ran on a promise to wipe out corruption.

by

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador swept to power in 2018 after promising to wipe out corruption.

    But now, his own brother has been implicated in a scandal after footage emerged of him accepting cash.

    The video alone does not prove anything illegal happened. But it does raise questions: Was this money reported to the electoral authorities? And most importantly, where was it from? If it was public money, that is illegal.

    The president insists his brother is innocent, and has called for an investigation.

    Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Mexico City.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

