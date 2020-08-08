Lebanese man, daughter shot dead in Iran's capital

A Lebanese man and his daughter were shot and killed in northern Tehran by an unknown assailant on Friday night, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.

The two were "Habib Dawoud, 58 years old, and his daughter Maryam, 27, who were murdered at about 9pm (16:30 GMT) by an unidentified motorcyclist", the agency said on Saturday.

They were shot on Tehran's uptown Pasdaran street, it added.

Quoting a source in Tehran's police, Mehr said the two were in a vehicle and were "shot four times from the driver's side".

The source said Dawoud was a history teacher.

The police are yet to issue an official statement.

Initial reports suggested the family of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi, lived on the same street where the incident took place.

Al-Muhandis was killed along with Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by a US air raid near Baghdad airport on January 3.

Sources later told Al Jazeera the al-Muhandis family does not live on that street.